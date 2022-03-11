FRISCO – North Texas was right where it wanted to be in the closing seconds of its game against Charlotte in the Conference USA tournament on Friday.
The Mean Green rallied from a 15-point second-half deficit against the regular season league champion and had a shot to go up in the fourth quarter.
That opportunity slipped away in a 66-63 loss to the 49ers in the semifinals at the Ford Center.
“It’s a tough loss,” UNT coach Jalie Mitchell said. “I appreciate our second half and how we came out as a team. We showed a lot of toughness and fight. We had energy, which is what we needed to make that comeback.
“We gave Charlotte a run.”
The 49ers advanced to the C-USA tournament final to face the winner of a game between Middle Tennessee and Louisiana Tech that was played late Friday night.
UNT (17-12) will now wait to see if it is invited to the Women’s NIT. The Mean Green won nine of their last 11 games and advanced to the semifinals of the C-USA tournament for just the second time in program history.
UNT also played in the C-USA semifinals in 2018.
“We have a chance at the WNIT,” Mitchell said. “I don’t know what the vote is going to be. They look at the last 10 games or so. We just took the top team in our league to the wire. Hopefully what they see will be enough for us to keep playing.”
UNT very nearly earned that opportunity by upsetting Charlotte (21-9).
The Mean Green had a chance to go ahead with 5:09 left when Madison Townley went to the line with the score tied at 55-55.
Townley missed both shots. Charlotte capitalized when Jada McMillan hit a pullup jumper that sparked a 9-1 run. Mikayla Boykin capped the run with a three-point play that put Charlotte up 64-56.
UNT could have folded but found a way back into the game. Amber Dixon hit a pair of free throws and Jaylen Mallard converted a three-point play to cut Charlotte’s lead to 64-61 with 50 seconds left.
Jada McMillan answered with a jumper for Charlotte.
UNT had one last chance after Jazion Jackson hit a jumper with 10 seconds left. Townley came up with a steal that led to Jackson having a chance at a desperation 3 to tie the game. The shot was off, ending UNT’s comeback.
“I’m proud of our team,” UNT guard Quincy Noble said. “We battled and fought.”
UNT played the final 3:32 without starting guard Aly Gamez, who fouled out. Dixon also sat for extended periods late in the game with foul trouble.
“It was tough without those two,” Noble said. “We are used to having them on the floor. It wasn’t anything we couldn’t handle, but it was different.”
Noble credited Kendall McGruder, who came on late and hit a runner in the fourth quarter for coming though when UNT needed her.
UNT just didn’t have enough firepower to keep up with Charlotte and its star guard Octavia Jett-Wilson, who finished with 28 points.
“When they need a bucket, they know where to go,” Mitchell said of Wilson. “She can get the bucket or get to the line.”
Noble and Gamez each scored 15 points for UNT, which also got 10 from Mallard.
That trio helped UNT rally after it trailed 44-29 in the third quarter.
“We were way more aggressive and tough with our finishes in the second half,” Mitchell said. “We found the right shots and kept them guessing defensively. We settled some in the first half for shots we hadn’t been settling for.”
UNT is hoping its second-half run isn’t its last action of the season. The WNIT field will be announced on Sunday night.
The Mean Green were sitting at No. 103 in the NCAA’s NET rankings on Friday night. The NCAA tournament includes 68 teams. Another 32 are invited to the WNIT.
UNT could be right on the cutline for playing in the WNIT, an event it last played in at the end of the 2000-01, and 2001-02 seasons.
“We made progress this season for sure,” Mitchell said. “Being in the conversation for the WNIT shows that.”