The NCAA moved one step closer to granting fall sports athletes an additional year of eligibility no matter what happens with their seasons on Wednesday.
The Division I Council approved the proposal for the additional year and sent it on to the Division I Board of Directors that will meet Friday.
The expectation is the proposal will pass, addressing the concerns of schools and athletes across the country created by the COVID-19 pandemic.
UNT athletic director Wren Baker came out in support of the proposal late Wednesday night.
"I’m hopeful this passes," Baker wrote on his Twitter account. "While it’s a solution that presents challenges, I believe it’s the best option. The #1 concern I’ve heard from student-athletes is worry they’ll lose a year of eligibility without knowing how many games they’ll get to play. This alleviates that concern."
Conferences across the country have spent the last few weeks debating over whether they will move their fall sports seasons to the spring or cancel fall sports completely.
UNT is a member of Conference USA, which is still on course to play its full slate of sports this fall.
Athletes who receive an additional season of eligibility will not count against their team's scholarship limit, under the proposal.
The ruling would offer athletes who will be seniors this fall the comfort of knowing they will have the opportunity to play a typical season if they use that additional year.
That chance could be highly appealing to athletes across the country, including those at UNT. The Mean Green's soccer team is among the programs that has been impacted by the string of cancellations this fall.
UNT pushed back the start of its fall sports season to Sept. 1 earlier this summer. While C-USA is moving forward with fall sports, other leagues have postponed them or canceled nonconference play.
Those moves wiped out UNT's nonconference schedule. The Mean Green are now scheduled to open an abbreviated season on Sept. 25.
The UNT football team has had just one game canceled so far. The Mean Green were set to play Texas A&M in College Station on Sept. 12 before that game was wiped out by the SEC moving to a 10-game conference-only schedule.
Allowing fall sports athletes to return would put additional financial pressure on UNT and other schools due to the increased number of athletes on scholarship.
The NCAA granted spring sports athletes who had their seasons cut short when college athletics shut down in March an additional year of eligibility. UNT offered all eight of its seniors in softball the chance to return for an additional year.
All eight decided to move on.
UNT could once again be looking at the possibility of having seniors return for a second chance at their senior seasons.
That possibility is one Baker welcomed on Wednesday night.