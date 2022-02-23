Cloudy with freezing rain becoming likely after midnight. Some icing possible. Low near 20F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 70%..
Cloudy with freezing rain becoming likely after midnight. Some icing possible. Low near 20F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 70%.
Updated: February 23, 2022 @ 11:08 pm
North Texas coach Jalie Mitchell watches her team play during a game earlier this season at the Super Pit. The Mean Green's game at Southern Miss on Thursday has been canceled due to weather concerns.
North Texas' showdown with Southern Miss for first place in Conference USA's West Division in women's basketball on Thursday has been called off.
UNT announced late Wednesday that the game, which was scheduled for Thursday night in Hattiesburg, had been declared a no contest and will not be made up.
UNT (14-10) has won six straight games to move into a tie with Southern Miss (16-9) atop the standings at 8-6.
The Mean Green beat Southern Miss 72-66 earlier this season in Denton.
UNT will now travel to Louisiana Tech on Saturday for the first of three games to close out the regular season.
UNT coach Jalie Mitchell said on Tuesday that the team's flight had been canceled. The team altered its plans and was set to travel on Wednesday.
UNT ran into issues with its rescheduled flight and weather issues, a school spokesman told the Denton Record-Chronicle.
The Mean Green's game against Southern Miss being canceled adds another wrinkle to what will be a tight race in C-USA's West Division over the final four games of the regular season.
Five teams have between six and and eight wins in conference play heading into the week.
Louisiana Tech is 7-7, UAB 7-8 and UTEP 6-9.
UNT will close the regular season with a two-game homestand against UTSA (3-12) and UTEP in the first week of March after facing Louisiana Tech.
Southern Miss has games remaining against Rice (5-8), UAB and C-USA East Division leader Charlotte (12-2).
Louisiana Tech has games remaining against Rice, UAB and Old Dominion (10-4).
BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.
