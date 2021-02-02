The North Texas women’s basketball team’s wait for its next game is almost over. At least that’s the hope.
UNT is set to open a two-game Conference USA series on Friday at Louisiana Tech.
A lot can happen between now and then due to the spread of the coronavirus, but if all goes according to plan, the Mean Green will play for the first time since splitting a two-game series at UTEP that wrapped up on Jan. 16.
Each of UNT’s last two conference series, at home against Old Dominion and a home-and-home set with Rice, were called off due to virus concerns.
“It’s one of those years,” UNT forward Madison Townley said. “Things come up. We just have to deal with it.
“We have lost our patience a little bit. We have to realize that at some point we are going to play.”
The fact UNT is in the midst of its best start to a season in recent years has made the wait all the tougher. The Mean Green (8-3) are 5-1 in C-USA play and are just a game back of Rice (6-0) in the league’s West Division. The teams were supposed to play last week.
Seeing that series postponed was tough for UNT, but it did give the Mean Green an opportunity to focus on improving.
“They have handled it pretty maturely, showed up to practice and gotten better every day,” UNT coach Jalie Mitchell said. “It will be nice to compete again and put our work into play.”
UNT will need to be at its best to build on its solid start against Louisiana Tech. The Lady Techsters (10-6) are 5-5 in C-USA play and 7-3 at home.
UNT beat Louisiana Tech 74-69 in overtime last season.
“Louisiana Tech is a rival,” Townley said. “We have played a lot of tough games against them. It’s always a battle and fun to experience.”
Louisiana Tech has four players who are averaging double figures in scoring, including Keiunna Walker. The junior guard is averaging a team-high 15.9 points per game.
“They get a lot of opportunities in the paint, which is something we will have to do something about,” Mitchell said.
UNT’s lone loss in conference play thus far was at UTEP in its last game.
The Mean Green will look to bounce back behind a backcourt led by Quincy Noble and N’Yah Boyd. Noble is averaging 18.4 points per game, while Boyd is adding 13.8.
That duo has helped UNT get off to a solid start, one the Mean Green will look to build on after an extended break they have tried to capitalize on.
“We have taken advantage of the time,” Townley said. “We have focused on ourselves, learned new things and worked on other things we needed to improve on. We benefitted from that. We were able to focus on ourselves.”
Men’s basketball UNT preparing for big challenge against Louisiana Tech
UNT will face what coach Grant McCasland described as its biggest challenge of the season thus far when it comes to home games on Friday and Saturday against Louisiana Tech.
The Mean Green (9-5, 5-1) enter the week in second place in C-USA’s West Division behind UAB (7-1) with the Bulldogs lurking just behind at 7-3.
“Since we’ve been here, they have been one of the best programs and teams in our league,” McCasland said of Louisiana Tech. “We have a tremendous amount of respect for the way they guard and the way they play. It’s the best team we have played at home up to this point.”
The series will go a long way toward determining how the conference title race will shape up heading into the final weeks of the regular season.
A home sweep could help UNT keep pace with UAB, which is set to host UTEP this week.
“They are a well-coached, physical team,” UNT forward Zachary Simmons said. “At the end of the day, it’s more so knowing you’re going to be in a war and finding a way to tough it out.”
Louisiana Tech has six players averaging double figures and is one of the more balanced offensive teams in C-USA.
Senior guard Kalob Ledoux is averaging 11.7 points per game to lead the Bulldogs.
McCasland expects Reese to play
McCasland is expecting James Reese to play when UNT takes on Louisiana Tech.
The senior guard twisted his ankle in the Mean Green’s win over Rice last week. Reese is averaging 10.6 points per game.
Tennis UNT heads into break off first win
UNT will head into an extended break off its first dual match win of the season.
The Mean Green knocked off Sam Houston State on Sunday 4-1 in their home opener. UNT won’t play again until it takes on No. 23 Baylor on Feb. 12.
The Mean Green dropped consecutive matches to Texas and TCU on the road to open the season before breaking through.
Softball UNT releases spring schedule
UNT will open its season at the Lion Classic in Hammond, Louisiana, on Feb. 13 and play five four-game series against Conference USA West Division opponents this spring.
UNT released its schedule this week.
The Mean Green tied with Louisiana Tech for the C-USA regular season title in 2019 before the 2020 season was canceled midway through the year due to the coronavirus pandemic. UNT was 19-5 when C-USA called off the remainder of the spring sports season.
The Mean Green have several of their key players returning, including senior pitcher Hope Trautwein.
UNT will face several of the nation’s top teams, including Texas, Oklahoma and Oklahoma State. All three teams are ranked among the top 10 entering the season.
“We always want to play a competitive schedule that can prepare us for winning a championship,” UNT coach Rodney DeLong said in a statement. “I’m excited to see how this group takes on the challenges that our schedule presents.”