UNT women's basketball team lands top DFW guard Desiree Wooten By Brett Vito Staff Writer bvito@dentonrc.com Sep 19, 2021

Mansfield Timberview guard Desiree Wooten lays the ball up during a game last season. Wooten committed to North Texas over the weekend. The Dallas Morning News

The North Texas women's basketball team picked up a second top guard from the Dallas area for its 2022 recruiting class over the weekend.Desiree Wooten, a senior from Mansfield Timberview, announced her commitment to the Mean Green on her Instagram account.

Wooten was named the MVP of District 5-5A as a sophomore when she was also the MVP of the Region I-5A tournament. She missed last season with a torn anterior cruciate ligament in her knee.Wooten will be a senior this fall and joined South Grand Prairie point guard Jahcelyn Hartfield in UNT's recruiting class.The Mean Green are coming off their best season as a member of Conference USA. UNT finished 13-7 last season when it went 10-4 in league play.

BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.