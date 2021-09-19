Desiree Wooten shot from DMN

Mansfield Timberview guard Desiree Wooten lays the ball up during a game last season. Wooten committed to North Texas over the weekend.

The North Texas women's basketball team picked up a second top guard from the Dallas area for its 2022 recruiting class over the weekend.

Desiree Wooten, a senior from Mansfield Timberview, announced her commitment to the Mean Green on her Instagram account.

Wooten was named the MVP of District 5-5A as a sophomore when she was also the MVP of the Region I-5A tournament. She missed last season with a torn anterior cruciate ligament in her knee.

Wooten will be a senior this fall and joined South Grand Prairie point guard Jahcelyn Hartfield in UNT's recruiting class.

The Mean Green are coming off their best season as a member of Conference USA. UNT finished 13-7 last season when it went 10-4 in league play.

BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.

