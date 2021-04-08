Aly Gamez, a former Irving MacArthur standout who spent the last four seasons at Fresno State, is set to join North Texas as a graduate transfer.
Gamez announced her decision on Twitter. A UNT source confirmed she will join the Mean Green before next season.
Super proud of these two! @AlyGamez10 , @Lexi_g34 and myself have been working since 2014 and I’ve watched almost all their collegiate games from Lex at Uconn to Texas Tech and Aly at Fresno St. This last year is gonna be special for both! #Duke #UNT #DayOnes #WhosYourTrainer pic.twitter.com/ZhdZ0IlcHM— Adrian Mercado (@AdrianUTLB) April 8, 2021
The 5-foot-6 guard averaged 9.8 points per game in the 2020-21 campaign and was a four-year starter for Fresno State. She scored a season-high 19 points last season in a loss to San Francisco.
Gamez was a two-time, first-team all-district selection at MacArthur and was a McDonald's All-America nominee.
Gamez will join a loaded UNT team that is set to return its top three scorers from a team that set a program record for Conference USA wins in a season. The Mean Green finished 13-7 on the season and 10-4 in league play.
UNT landed fourth in C-USA's overall standings last season behind its backcourt trio of Quincy Noble, N'Yah Boyd and Jazion Jackson. All three were sophomores in the 2020-21 campaign when Noble averaged 17.8 points per game on her way to being named to the All-Conference USA first team.
Boyd added 12.1 points per game while Jackson averaged 8.7.
Gamez will join a recruiting class that includes a trio of freshmen UNT added during the early signing period. UNT landed Canyon guard Chloe Callahan, South Grand Prairie guard Kendall McGruder and Red Oak forward Aniyah Johnson.
UNT is expected to officially announce the addition of Gamez in the next few days.