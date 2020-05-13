The North Texas women’s basketball team announced the addition of former Texas Tech forward Emma Villas-Gomis on Wednesday.
The 6-foot-3 senior played in 12 games last season at Texas Tech, where she scored three points and grabbed 11 rebounds.
Villas-Gomis has one season of eligibility remaining and will sit out next season as a transfer unless the NCAA approves a proposal that would allow players to transfer one time without sitting out.
“Emma is a long and athletic forward who will showcase many talents on her way to an impactful senior year,” UNT coach Jalie Mitchell said in a statement. “She will strengthen our transition game with her speed and has the ability to stretch the floor at that position with her shooting skills. Emma is very active, which will help us continue to stay strong in rebounding and defense.”
Villas-Gomis spent two seasons at Salt Lake Community College and averaged 7.3 points and 3.5 rebounds per game as a sophomore before transferring to Texas Tech. She is a native of France and is the third player UNT has signed since the end of last season.
Mitchell previously added Mansfield Summit forward Tommisha Lampkin and Prosper guard Maddie Cleary.
Mitchell has signed several Division I transfers during her five seasons at UNT. Callie Owens transferred to UNT from Pacific and started 14 games at guard last season.
Quincy Noble, a guard who transferred from New Mexico, and Rochelle Lee, a forward who last played at Chattanooga, both sat out last season and are expected to make an immediate impact this year.
UNT finished 12-19 last season, snapping a streak of two straight winning campaigns.
The Mean Green had just one senior on their roster in Anisha George last fall. The post player averaged 14.3 points and 8.9 rebounds per game and led the team in both categories.
The addition of Villas-Gomis will give UNT another option in the front court, whether it is this fall or in 2021-22 after she sits out one season as a transfer.