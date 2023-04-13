North Texas was leading the 2023 Women’s Golf Conference USA Championship at the end of the first day’s play at PGA National in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.
The tournament got underway Thursday morning, but because of a pair of lightning delays, the round was suspended due to darkness and will be resumed Friday morning.
Lightning brought play to a halt in the afternoon on two occasions totaling two hours and 45 minutes, but play resumed at 6 p.m. ET and was continued until darkness fell around 7:30 p.m.
With four holes to play in the opening round, North Texas led the team standings at 4-under par, two strokes ahead of Western Kentucky. Those schools were way in front of the pack, as Florida International and Middle Tennessee State were tied for third at 15-over par.
Western Kentucky golfers Kenlie Barrett and Catie Craig were tied for the individual lead at 3-under, one stroke ahead of the UNT duo of Ellie Roth and Patricia Sinolungan, both at 2-under. UNT’s Emilie Ricaud was another stroke back at 1-under. UNT’s Audrey Tan was at 1-over, and Sakura Sugiyama was at +5.
Four groups, including the UNT and Western Kentucky golfers, will finish round one on Friday morning, with the last group needing to complete the final four holes before round two can commence at its normally scheduled time at 10:27 a.m. ET. To maintain scheduled starts, round two pairings will mirror those of round one, which were set based upon Golfstat rankings heading into the championship.
