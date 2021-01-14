North Texas women’s basketball coach Jalie Mitchell has seen a pretty significant side benefit to her team getting off to a great start in Conference USA play this season.
The Mean Green’s confidence is growing almost as quickly as their winning streak in league play that stands at four games heading into a series at UTEP beginning Friday.
UNT (7-2) have never started 4-0 in conference play before.
“Our confidence has grown,” Mitchell said. “It started with individual growth and trying to get better. When you put that together collectively, you perform and win. That has manifested itself on the court. It’s nice to watch them play with confidence.”
The Mean Green will have a chance to build on that confidence in the opener of its series at UTEP at 6 p.m. on Friday before the series wraps up with a 3 p.m. game on Saturday.
The UNT men will also be in action against UTEP. The Mean Green’s series against the Miners will begin with a 7 p.m. game on Friday before the teams face off again at 3 p.m. on Saturday.
The UNT women have caught the attention of UTEP coach Kevin Baker.
“This is, by far, the best UNT team I have coached against in my time at UTEP,” Baker said. “They are athletic, fast, defend well and they can score. They have a ton of talent.”
UNT’s players attribute their start not just to their talent but also to the chemistry they have begun to develop.
“We are getting more comfortable with each other and what we like to do,” UNT forward Madison Townley said. “That gives us confidence on the court.
“We are starting to jell.”
UNT is averaging 77.2 points per game behind sophomore guard Quincy Noble, who leads the Mean Green with an average of 20 points per game.
Maintaining that pace could be tough for the Mean Green when they face a UTEP team that is allowing 69.9 points. The Miners (5-4, 2-2) have forced 175 turnovers already this season.
“They have really nice guard play,” Mitchell said. “They are pressuring for 40 minutes and throw different zones and presses at you. You have to understand what they are trying to do and be in attack mode. The challenge is to get good shots.”
The UNT men (5-5, 1-1) split their first conference series at UTSA last week and are looking to get back on track after dropping the second game 77-69.
The experience is one the Mean Green feel like they learned from heading into their series against UTEP (6-4, 2-2).
“We have to come together, stay strong and finish out games,” UNT point guard Javion Hamlet said. “We have to grind them out. We have a lot of new guys and are still learning.”
Hamlet, the reigning C-USA Player of the Year, is averaging 13.2 points per game. The Mean Green will need their leading scorer to be at his best against the Miners, who are averaging 77.3 points per game.
Junior guard Souley Boum and senior forward Bryson Williams are averaging 17.6 and 15.7 points per game, respectively, to lead UTEP.
UNT men’s coach Grant McCasland said Williams will be the best scoring forward the Mean Green have seen all season.
That potent attack helped UTEP knock off Arizona State earlier this season.
UNT’s series against UTEP will be its first at home in conference play. Playing at the Super Pit will be a welcome change for the Mean Green after two tough games at UTSA.
“It will be great to play at home in front of fans,” Hamlet said. “It doesn’t feel like it did last year, but it’s still nice to be at home.”