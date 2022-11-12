Mostly sunny. High 52F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph..
Updated: November 12, 2022 @ 2:24 pm
North Texas will be without leading rusher Ayo Adeyi today when it takes on UAB. Adeyi was injured in UNT's win over Florida International last week.
North Texas will be without running back Ayo Adeyi and defensive end Kadren Johnson today for its game against UAB.
Adeyi suffered a leg injury in UNT's win over Florida International last week and has been ruled out, a source with knowledge of the situation told the Denton Record-Chronicle on Saturday afternoon.
Adeyi is UNT's leading rusher with 690 yards on the season. He could return in the closing weeks of the season, depending on how he progresses and where the Mean Green end up in bowl season.
UNT has endured a series of injuries at running back over the last few weeks. The Mean Green lost Isaiah Johnson, Oscar Adaway III and Adeyi in consecutive weeks.
Johnson is expected to be available today. He sprained his ankle in UNT's loss to UTSA on Oct. 22.
UNT will lean on Ikaika Ragsdale with Adeyi and Adaway out. Ragsdale has 357 rushing yards and three touchdowns on the season. Johnson has 176 yards and a touchdown in seven games.
UAB is one of the best defensive teams in C-USA and leads the league with an average of 21.3 points allowed per game.
Johnson has started UNT's last six games and ranks second among Mean Green players with 3.5 sacks. He has 17 tackles on the year.
Tom Trieb is expected to start in place of Johnson. Trieb started UNT's first four games of the year and has 21 tackles to go along with 4.5 tackles for loss on the season.
BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.
