UNT Ayo out
North Texas will be without leading rusher Ayo Adeyi today when it takes on UAB. Adeyi was injured in UNT's win over Florida International last week.

North Texas will be without running back Ayo Adeyi and defensive end Kadren Johnson today for its game against UAB.

Adeyi suffered a leg injury in UNT's win over Florida International last week and has been ruled out, a source with knowledge of the situation told the Denton Record-Chronicle on Saturday afternoon.

