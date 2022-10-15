North Texas linebacker Larry Nixon III is one of two players who will miss the first half of the Mean Green's game against Louisiana Tech today due to a violation of team rules. Kicker Ethan Mooney is also out until the second half.
North Texas will be without linebacker Larry Nixon III and kicker Ethan Mooney for the first half of its game against Louisiana Tech today due to a violation of team rules, a source with knowledge of the situation confirmed to the Denton Record-Chronicle early Saturday afternoon.
The Mean Green will kick off their game against the Bulldogs at 3 p.m.
Nixon had started each of UNT's last five games and ranks second on the team with 48 tackles.
Mooney has hit all but one of his nine field goal attempts and all 26 of his extra points.
Kevin Wood is listed as a co-starter with Nixon. Wood started UNT's season-opening win over UTEP but has not played since due to injury.
Freshman Chris Cayton is listed as UNT's backup kicker.
UNT will look to Cayton to help extend its Conference USA winning streak. The Mean Green (3-3) enter today's game at 2-0 in conference play and have won seven straight league games dating to last season.
Louisiana Tech (2-3) won its C-USA opener last week against UTEP.
BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.