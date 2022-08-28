EL PASO — North Texas coach Seth Littrell spent the offseason hinting that there was something different about the Mean Green this fall.
Littrell felt like UNT had a maturity it lacked in the past and an improved chemistry that started to take hold after the Mean Green won their final five games of the 2021 regular season. He felt like a 31-13 win over UTEP on Saturday night at the Sun Bowl backed up his point.
UNT was forced to wait through an hour lightning delay and faced plenty of adversity – a lot of it self-inflicted – but still managed to pull out a win in its season opener. That fact the game was also UNT’s first in Conference USA play added to its importance.
“That is the style of football I have seen us play over the last few weeks of fall camp,” Littrell said. “Being able to overcome that adversity with our culture and leadership was important. If we can continue to improve, we can have a good team.”
UNT has had a good team for a while now. It’s win over UTEP extended its winning streak in C-USA games to six dating back to last season.
The Mean Green have found an identity as a physical team that runs the ball and hits on play-action passes in that run.
UNT built on that history in its win over UTEP. The Mean Green rushed for 163 yards behind Ayo Adeyi, who finished with 80 yards.
Aune made the key throws, including three touchdown passes to go along with 236 yards. UNT’s defense played a key role in the Mean Green’s winning streak to end last season and picked up where it left off last season while shutting out the Miners in the second half.
“The run last season plays into our confidence a lot,” linebacker KD Davis said. “We started 1-6 and but knew what we capable of and went on that run. We had great work in the offseason and executed.”
UNT plays without top receivers
UNT was shorthanded at wide receiver due to lingering issues from last season and a series of injuries to key players in fall camp.
Jyaire Shorter, Dorian Morris, Latrell Neville and Jordan Smart were all ruled out well before kickoff.
Shorter is still working his way back from a lower body injury that cut his 2021 season short after just two games. Morris, Neville and Smart all suffered lower body injuries during fall practice.
Morris played in nine games, mostly on special teams last year. Neville and Smart were offseason additions.
All four are expected to return in the next few weeks.
UNT found a way to win without those players, thanks to the way a host of others came though. Tight end Jake Roberts caught four passes for 54 yards and a touchdown. Roderic Burns and Damon Ward each added three catches, while Ja’Mori Maclin finished with two.
Adaway returns to lineup after year away
UNT running back Oscar Adaway III made his return to the Mean Green’s lineup after missing last season with a knee injury he suffered in the preseason last fall.
Adaway rushed for 23 yards and a touchdown on six carries.
Adaway was one of UNT’s top players in 2020, when he rushed for 572 yards.
UTEP plays without key linebacker
UTEP played without middle linebacker Breon Hayward.
The senior led the Miners with 97 tackles last season and was waiting for word from the NCAA on his appeal for an additional season of eligibility.
UNT makes return to El Paso
UNT played its first game in El Paso since 2018 on when it took on the Miners on Saturday.
The Mean Green were scheduled to play the Miners on the road in 2020 before the game was moved to Denton due to COVID-19 concerns.
