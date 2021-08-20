North Texas director of track and field Carl Sheffield added a former All-American to his coaching staff on Friday.
Paetyn Thornton will coach UNT’s sprinters and horizontal jumpers.
Thornton comes to UNT from Sam Houston State, where she was also an assistant coach. She was a standout triple jumper at Texas Tech and won a Big 12 title before going into coaching.
“I’m really excited to have Paeytn Thornton join the track and field staff,” Sheffield said in a statement. “She’s a young, experienced coach that will find her way up the coaching ranks of the sprinting and jumping events.”
Thornton coached Sam Houston’s women’s sprinters as well as the team’s men’s and women’s horizontal jumpers.
Thornton was a U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association All-American for her performance in the 2015 outdoor season, which included a top-20 finish at the NCAA Championships.
The DeSoto native was ranked in the top 15 nationally in the triple jump during her junior and senior seasons in high school. She was a two-time silver medalist UIL state track meet.
“I love everything about track and field and am grateful coach Sheffield saw that I would be a great addition to his program,” Thornton said.
Thornton began her coaching career with a stint as a volunteer assistant at Texas Tech 2018-19.
Sheffield shook up his staff over the last few weeks, when two assistant coaches left the program. UNT is expected to announce that it has hired a new cross country and distance running coach next week.
