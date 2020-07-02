The North Texas men's basketball team is headed to Hawaii for Christmas.
The Mean Green have been added to the field for the Diamond Head Classic, an event that will run from Dec. 22-25.
Arizona State, Hawaii, Temple, Oklahoma, Saint Mary's, San Diego State and Seattle will also play in the event. The tournament will feature 12 games over the course of three days.
The teams will take Dec. 24 off.
UNT also has a nonconference game at LSU on the books and is reportedly also set to play Chicago State, Wichita State, Mississippi State, Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Houston Baptist and traditional rival UT-Arlington.
UNT is expected to release its full schedule in the next few weeks. D1docket has a partial rundown of the Mean Green's schedule on its blog.
The Mean Green's trip to Hawaii will be the latest in a series of destination trips for the program over the last few years. UNT played in the Jamaica Classic last season and also played in Italy in the summer of 2018.
UNT won the Conference USA regular season title last season and finished 20-11. The Mean Green were the No. 1 seed in the C-USA tournament that was called off after the opening round due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
UNT will return several of the key members of last season's team, including point guard Javion Hamlet.
Hamlet was recently named the Michael L. Slive Conference USA Male Athlete of the Year.