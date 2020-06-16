North Texas coaches and officials would normally pack up this time of year and head out on the road to meet with fans during the school's annual coaches' caravan.
UNT was forced to change its plans due to the COVID-19 pandemic and will roll out the first in a series of videos that will constitute the 2020 version of the event on Wednesday.
UNT football coach Seth Littrell and linebacker KD Davis will headline the first of four video interviews that will debut over the next three weeks. The videos will be posted at 7 p.m. to the UNT athletic department's Facebook page before they are added to its website.
UNT soccer coach John Hedlund and forward Brooke Lampe will also appear in the first video along with volleyball coach Andrew Palileo and outside hitter Rhett Robinson. Hedlund has led UNT to the Conference USA tournament title and an appearance in the NCAA tournament in each of the last three seasons.
UNT men's basketball coach Grant McCasland and guard Javion Hamlet will headline the second video that will be posted on June 24. McCasland's team is coming off a season in which it won the C-USA regular season title.
Women's basketball coach Jalie Mitchell and guard Quincy Noble will appear on the third video that will be posted on July 1, while athletic director Wren Baker will be anchor the final video on July 8.
All 16 of UNT's programs will be represented in one of the four videos.
UNT's caravan offers fans a chance to hear from coaches as they turn their attention to the upcoming year in Mean Green sports.
UNT's caravans are one of the program's traditional spring events and draw hundreds of fans to stops across the state. The school made stops in Arlington, Houston and Austin before its traditional stop in Denton last year.