North Texas will face UMass in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Classic on Dec. 11 at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth.
The game will be part of a triple-header.
Mississippi State will play Colorado State, while Stephen F. Austin is scheduled to face Liberty in the other two games in the event.
Game times and broadcast details will be released later.
UNT announced that it will participate in the event on Thursday.
"We're excited to be part of one of college basketball's premiere events," UNT coach Grant McCasland said in a statement. "At North Texas, we strive to compete at the highest level and to do so in our backyard where Mean Green nation can turn out makes it even better."
UNT previously announced that it will face Kansas in the ESPN Events Invitational on Thanksgiving at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex near Orlando, Florida. UNT will play three games in the 12-team bracket-style tournament that will culminate with the championship game on Nov. 28.
UNT is coming off a landmark season that included its first win in the NCAA tournament. The Mean Green won four games in four days in the Conference USA tournament and knocked off Western Kentucky in the final.
UNT went on to beat Purdue in the NCAA tournament before falling to Villanova. The Mean Green return several of their key players from their championship team, including forward Thomas Bell and guard Mardrez McBride.
