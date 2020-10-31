The North Texas men's basketball team is ramping up the level of competition it will face in nonconference play this season.
College basketball schedules tend to leak out over the course of a few weeks before the entire slate comes out.
UNT fans who have been following along on Twitter have seen a few of those games come down the pipe in the last couple of days.
If not, here's a quick update.
UNT will play in a mutli-team event with Arkansas and Mississippi Valley State, according to CBS Sports. UNT will host Mississippi Valley State on Nov. 26 and then travel to Arkansas on Nov. 28.
UNT will also face LSU in Baton Rouge on Dec. 19, according to Division I Docket.
Those games were added to a slate that already includes several intriguing games.
UNT will play in the Diamond Head Classic from Dec. 22-25 in Hawaii.
Arizona State, Hawaii, Temple, Oklahoma, Saint Mary’s, San Diego State and Seattle will also play in the event. The tournament will feature 12 games over the course of three days.
The Mean Green are also set to face Oklahoma State in a neutral site game on Nov. 13 in Dallas that will be part of the Hoop Hype XL College Basketball Showcase.
UNT is also expected to face Chicago State, Wichita State, Mississippi State, Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Houston Baptist and traditional rival UT-Arlington.
The Mean Green won the Conference USA regular season title last season and return most of their key players, including Javion Hamlet, last season's Michael L. Slive Conference USA Male Athlete of the Year.