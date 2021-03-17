North Texas will be without freshman guard Rubin Jones when the Mean Green face Purdue in the first round of the NCAA tournament on Friday.
UNT coach Grant McCasland confirmed that Jones will not be available for the Mean Green’s game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana, during his pre-tournament teleconference on Wednesday.
Jones has been the Mean Green’s top player off the bench all season and is averaging 6.2 points per game while shooting 40.6% from 3-point range. The freshman was injured in UNT’s series against UAB to cap the regular season.
“He won’t play, not this weekend,” McCasland said. “The nature of what he’s done makes it difficult to say when he will be ready because he is still in the heeling process.”
McCasland has declined to specify the nature of the injury that had Jones on crutches throughout the C-USA tournament and will keep him off the floor again when the Mean Green, the No. 13 seed in the South Region, look to upset Purdue, the No. 4 seed.
UNT has played with a short bench all season and relied heavily on Jones and senior guard JJ Murray. Jones is averaging 22.6 minutes off the bench and is one of two players who do not start for the Mean Green averaging more than 10 minutes per game. Murray plays 19 minutes and averages 2.7 points.
UNT overcame its lack of depth while winning four games in four days to capture the Conference USA tournament championship.
The Mean Green beat Western Kentucky 61-57 in overtime in the title game while having each of their starters play at least 37 minutes. Point guard Javion Hamlet played all 45.
UNT’s players and McCasland admitted that they were worn down in the second half of their game against WKU. UNT went more than eight minutes without scoring and coughed up a 10-point lead before recovering to win.
UNT has had plenty of time to rest and recover since then. Starting guards Javion Hamlet, Mardrez McBride and James Reese have carried a heavy load and will be asked to do so again against Purdue.
Hamlet is averaging 32.4 minutes per game on the season, while Reese is playing 31.3. McBride has taken on a larger role late in the season and played at least 30 minutes in all four of UNT’s games in the C-USA tournament.
UNT could need another big night from all three against Purdue, both in terms of production and minutes played.
The Mean Green won’t have Jones to turn to if any of member of that trio gets into foul trouble or wears down.