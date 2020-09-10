Var’Keyes Gumms, one of North Texas key recruiting targets, will announce his destination on Twitter at 7 p.m. tonight.
The Houston Dekaney tight end is expected to decide between UNT and Houston. He is one of the top tight ends in the country and also ranks as one of the elite players in Texas.
7pm tomorrow !— Var’Keyes Gumms 🐐 (@varkeyesg) September 9, 2020
Recruiting website 247Sports ranks Gumms No. 38 on its composite list of the top tight ends in the Class of 2021 and also lists him at No. 103 in its composite list of the top Texas players in the Class of 2021.
UNT offered Gumms in June and has made him a priority over the last few months. He has offers from six schools that compete on the Football Bowl Subdivision level. LSU, Utah State, Tulsa and Louisiana Tech, one of the Mean Green's rivals in Conference USA, have also offered Gumms a scholarship.
UNT tight ends coach Adrian Mayes is recruiting Gumms, who is 6-foot-3 and 230 pounds.
Sports Illustrated included Gumms on its list of All-American candidates this summer.
"Gumms has a very high ceiling," SI wrote in its evaluation. "Already with the big frame and soft hands, he has a good starting point. He isn’t afraid of contact and can use his frame to his advantage. With a few tweaks and some development, Gumms could be a really impactful collegiate tight end who makes the difference in games."
Gumms would be the highest-rated player in UNT's class in 247's rankings.
The Mean Green have loaded up on highly regarded skill position players in the early stages of putting together its 2021 class.
Wide receivers TJ Steele and Zhighlil McMillan, running back Keith Jackson and quarterback Bryce Drummond are among the top-rated players in UNT's class.
UNT has increased the role of tight ends since head coach Seth Littrell took over as the Mean Green's play-caller in the offseason.
Littrell coached tight ends in each of his last three stops as an assistant coach before taking over at UNT. He coached Rob Gronkowski at Arizona and also coached tight ends at Indiana and North Carolina. Gronkowski is a three-time Super Bowl champion, four-time All-Pro and one of the greatest tight ends in pro football history.
UNT senior tight end Jason Pirtle caught five touchdown passes last season, when he ranked fifth on the team with 263 passing yards. Kelvin Smith also played a key role at tight end last year.
Pirtle caught one pass for 27 yards in UNT's season-opening win over Houston Baptist. He is a senior this season.
Littrell has spoken highly of Asher Alberding, a redshirt freshman who serves as Pirtle's backup.
UNT will find out tonight if it will add another playmaker to its tight end room in Gumms.