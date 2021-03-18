North Texas coach Grant McCasland hasn’t sensed a whole lot of excitement among his players since they arrived in Indianapolis for the NCAA tournament, as odd as that might sound.
UNT will make its first tournament appearance since 2010 at 6:25 p.m. on Friday when the Mean Green take on Purdue in a first-round game. Senior guard James Reese has a little NCAA tournament experience, but it came years ago in his freshman season at Buffalo.
“I wish I could say that they were really excited but to be honest, there was an expectation that we were going to be here,” McCasland said. “That mentality is pretty unique to this group.”
That confidence was forged last season when the Conference USA tournament was called off after the first round due to the coronavirus pandemic that also wiped out the NCAA tournament. UNT won the C-USA regular season title and was convinced it would have won the conference tournament and gone on to the NCAAs had the season not been cut short.
UNT got a second chance this year and capitalized. The Mean Green’s hope is they can build on a four-game run to the C-USA tournament title by pulling off what would be one of the biggest wins in program history.
UNT is the No. 13 seed in the South Region. That’s as high as the Mean Green have ever been seeded in their four NCAA appearances that all ended with first-round exits.
The Mean Green are still a big underdog against Purdue, mostly because the Boilermakers, the No. 4 seed in the region, are so big.
It isn’t often a team has a first-team All-Big Ten forward like Trevion Williams who isn’t his team’s most intimidating threat down low. The 6-foot-10 junior averages 15.6 points, 9.0 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game while shooting over 52% from the field.
He’ll be a handful for UNT, especially with 7-foot-4 center Zach Edey playing next to him. The freshman is adding 9.0 points and 4.5 rebounds per game.
“They have some big guys,” Reese said. “It’s basketball. Size means something, but anything can happen. We want to go play our game and execute the game plan.”
McCasland said the nature of that plan won’t change due to Purdue’s size and strength. UNT has played at a slow pace, run its offense through senior forward Zachary Simmons and done everything possible to keep the ball out of the paint and the middle of the floor on defense.
That won’t change when UNT faces the Boilermakers.
“It’s difficult to do again size,” McCasland said of that overall strategy. “You can look on film at what a 7-4 guy looks like, but when you stand next to him, it’s going to be a little different. They’ve just got two of the premier forwards in the country.
“One of them, [Williams], is one of the 10 best players in the country.”
McCasland was confident he would have a team capable of making the NCAA tournament this year, which is the reason he laid out a tough nonconference slate UNT believes has prepared it to face Purdue.
The Mean Green hung with West Virginia before falling and also lost games at Arkansas and Loyola Chicago. Those teams are all in the NCAA tournament and have elite players, just like Purdue. Arkansas forward Connor Vanover is listed at 7-3.
“We’ve played against high majors since I’ve been here and played one of the toughest schedules in Conference USA,” UNT guard Javion Hamlet said. “We’ve gone against 6-10 guys and a guy who was 7-3 when we played Arkansas. It’s going to be a great challenge and a great game. We have to do what we do and execute. If we do that, we’ll be in great position.”
The difference between Purdue and some of the other teams UNT has faced is that the Boilermakers forwards are not players who will take the ball to the perimeter and shoot open shots. They want the ball inside.
“They’re gonna try to get one foot from the rim and lay it over the top,” McCasland said.
Purdue’s size will also present a challenge for UNT on the offensive end. It won’t be easy to get the ball to Simmons inside or spring Hamlet free for the floaters and runners in the lane that helped him earn MVP honors at the C-USA tournament.
Hamlet and UNT’s perimeter players have the attention of Purdue coach Matt Painter heading into Friday’s game.
“They are very good and very versatile,” Painter said. “Hamlet is such a good guy at breaking a defense down. They surround him with people who can do the same, maybe not to the level he can, but the guys who can’t break you down are all able to knock down 3s.”
Hamlet came through with the clutch shot that lifted UNT past WKU, but it was Mardrez McBride who hit the 3 that sent the game to overtime.
UNT will likely need a few more big shots when it takes on a towering Purdue team on Friday that will present a new challenge.
“It’s completely different than anything we’ve faced,” McCasland said.
UNT’s players believe they are prepared for that challenge.
“We think it’s possible to pull off the upset,” Reese said. “We don’t have to do anything special. We just have to play physical North Texas basketball.”