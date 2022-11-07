North Texas coach Grant McCasland wanted to test his team early this season.
The first of those tests came a little earlier than most expected in the Mean Green’s season opener Monday against Southern Nazarene.
The Crimson Storm are one of the better teams in the Division II Great American Conference and gave the Mean Green all they could handle. SNU led by four with less than four minutes left before UNT went on a late run to pull out a 53-47 grinder of a game at the Super Pit.
“That’s an experienced team that is a preseason favorite in their conference,” McCasland said. “We knew they would be good when we scheduled them. We needed a game like this.”
UNT has won a Conference USA title in each of the last three seasons and is among the preseason favorites in the league this year.
The Mean Green didn’t look like one of the elite teams in C-USA for most of the night while playing shorthanded. UNT will be without starting point guard Rubin Jones for the first few weeks of the season as he recovers from offseason knee surgery.
The Mean Green also elected to hold out shooting guard Tylor Perry. The senior was banged up in practice. His status was a game-time decision.
UNT was forced to move several players into unfamiliar roles with both Jones and Perry watching from the sideline. For a while it looked like playing without them would cost the Mean Green.
UNT missed 13 straight shots from 3-point range beginning in the first half. That drought helped land the Mean Green in a 47-42 hole coming out of a timeout 3:47 left.
UNT responded with an 11-0 run to close the game and help the Mean Green avoid what would have been a devastating loss to open the season.
“We executed down the stretch, whether it was on offense or defense,” UNT guard Kai Huntsberry said. “The most important thing was we got a lot of rebounds and second-chance points. We got the ball inside. We knew threes would start falling but we wanted to get high percentage shots.”
Huntsberry started UNT’s run with a pair of free throws before Aaron Scott tied the game up with a 3. Huntsberry hit six more free throws down the stretch to close the game.
UNT is a defense-first outfit and relied on its prowess on that end of the floor to pull out the win late. SNU didn’t score for the last 4:28.
“We locked in on winning in the second half,” forward Abou Ousmane said. “We stopped worrying about ourselves and shots. We knew they were going to start falling eventually. We started playing defense.”
UNT made a point of getting the ball inside to Ousmane, who finished with a career-high 23 points on 9-of-21 shooting. Huntsberry provided a perfect complement on the perimeter while adding 20 points.
Scott added seven points and Christian Moore three. They were the only other players to score for UNT.
“They were thrust into a little different roles than they had been in practice,” McCasland said of UNT’s complementary players. “We didn’t have Tylor and Kai was in a different role. The game being tight affected guys who don’t have a lot of experience.”
SNU gave UNT fits in the first half while holding the Mean Green to 30.8% (8 of 26) shooting from the field. The Crimson Storm capitalized and closed the half on a 9-0 run to take a 23-19 lead into the halftime.
The Mean Green didn’t score in the final 4:45 of the first half, largely because they struggled to hit perimeter shots.
UNT trailed 34-28 midway through the second half and saw their run of missed 3s hit 13 before Christian Moore drilled one to spark an 8-0 run.
“It was a big shot,” McCasland said. “That is what we saw in Christian this summer when we recruited in the summer and this fall. He came in and played fearless.”
The shot was a big one for UNT on a night it got just 10 points from everyone other than Ousmane and Huntsberry.
The Mean Green needed a big run at the end, despite the momentum that shot gave them.
That wasn’t what was expected heading into a game against a Division II team.
“I was proud of our guys for fighting and finding a way to win,” McCasland said.
That was the bottom line for UNT.
North Texas 53, Southern Nazarene 47
SOUTHERN NAZARENE (0-1) – Davis 2-4 0-1 4, Iyaye 1-4 3-4 5, Lynn 1-1 0-0 3, Bryant 1-3 0-0 2, McGhie 5-6 3-4 17, Jackson 2-5 4-4 9, Wilson 0-1 0-0 0, Barthelemy 1-5 0-0 2, Bouwer 0-0 0-0 0, Franklin 0-0 1-2 1, Miller 0-5 0-0 0, Turner 1-3 2-2 4, Giard 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 14-38 13-17 47.
NORTH TEXAS (1-0) – Scott 3-5 0-0 7, Ousmane 9-21 5-8 23, Eady 0-2 0-2 0, Huntsberry 5-12 8-8 20, Stone 0-3 0-1 0, Browne 0-3 0-0 0, Sissoko 0-1 0-2 0, Martinez 0-3 0-0 0, Moore 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 18-53 13-21 53.
Halftime – SNU 23-19 Three-point goals – SNU 6-19 (Iyaye 0-2, Lynn 1-1, McGhie 4-5, Jackson 1-3, Wilson 0-1, Barthelemy 0-3, Miller 0-3, Turner 0-1) UNT 4-22 (Scott 1-2, Ousmane 0-1, Eady 0-2, Huntsberry 2-8, Stone 0-3, Browne 0-3, Martinez 0-1, Moore 1-2) Fouled out – none Rebounds – SNU 29 (McGhie 5) UNT 37 (Ousmane 10) Assists – SNU 5 (Bryant 3) UNT 5 (Huntsberry 3) Total fouls – SNU 22, UNT 14 A - 3,500