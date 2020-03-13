North Texas does not have a definitive plan for when it will hold spring football practice.
The Mean Green were set to open spring drills on Monday.
UNT athletic director Wren Baker said Thursday that the school was looking at pushing drills back a week. Those plans were scrapped over the continued spread of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.
The NCAA and Conference USA are both looking at how to handle spring football drills, Baker said Friday. UNT is a member of C-USA.
The delay of spring practice is the latest development in UNT's reaction to the global health crisis.
UNT also sent all of the members of its softball team home following a team meeting on Friday morning.
"We have group with a lot of seniors that feels like it was going to have a special season," UNT coach Rodney DeLong said. "It’s heartbreaking."
C-USA canceled the remainder of its men's postseason basketball tournament on Thursday and suspended its spring sports a short time later.
UNT was set to host Western Kentucky in a key C-USA softball series beginning Friday.
The Mean Green were the preseason favorite to win the conference title. UNT is off to a 19-5 start and is 2-1 in conference play. WKU (20-5) is the only team in C-USA that swept its series on the opening weekend of conference play and is 3-0 in league play.
DeLong said UNT's season is suspended until at least April 5. The Mean Green will return to campus on March 23 and resume working out in the weight room and practicing in small groups.
DeLong met with his players on Friday morning to inform them he was sending them home. UNT announced Thursday that it is extending spring break for an additional week instead of resuming classes on Monday.
"We wanted to let them know what we know and tell them to be positive and have faith," DeLong said.
The NCAA cancelled its men's and women's basketball tournaments on Thursday in addition to its spring championships.
That announcement added to the uncertainty surrounding the UNT softball team's season. The Mean Green were hoping to break through for their first NCAA regional appearance behind a veteran team this year.
DeLong mentioned the National Invitational Softball Championship as a possibility for UNT, if the COVID-19 outbreak clears up in the next few weeks. The NISC is a secondary tournament for teams that do not qualify for the NCAA tournament.
"If there is an opportunity, we want to be prepared," DeLong said.
DeLong also said early Friday afternoon that he hoped the NCAA would examine the possibility of granting seniors who have had their seasons interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic an extra year of eligibility.
The NCAA Division I Council Committee announced later in the day that it would grant "eligibility relief" for student-athletes who play spring sports. Details of those plans will be released in the coming days after they are finalized.
ESPN reported that committee chair and University of Pennsylvania athletic director Dr. Grace Calhoun wrote in an email to officials in college athletics that the committee will "also discuss issues related to seasons of competition for winter sport student-athletes who were unable to participate in conference and NCAA championships."
The UNT men's basketball team had three key seniors on its roster who were unable to play in the C-USA tournament — DJ Draper, Roosevelt Smart and Deng Geu.
Seeing the C-USA basketball tournament cancelled after the first day and the NCAA tournament called off was a particularly tough break for that trio and the rest of UNT's players.
The Mean Green were the No. 1 seed in the conference tournament and were among the favorites to win the event and grab C-USA's automatic NCAA tournament bid. The tournament was called off before the Mean Green played their first game, a showdown with Florida Atlantic in the quarterfinals.
UNT coach Grant McCasland expressed disappointment for his players in a video he released on his Twitter account late Thursday night.
Several UNT players also took to Twitter to express their feelings. Draper posted his thoughts on Friday.
"I want to express how thankful I am to have been able to wear that glorious green," Draper wrote. "The support throughout the past five years has been nothing short of incredible; from fans, to support staff, to coaches and teammates."