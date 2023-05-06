McKenzie Wagoner led UNT softball to a 4-1 win over Middle Tennessee with a complete-game victory from the circle and added a home run on Saturday at Lovelace Stadium.
Tatum Sparks provided a two-run home run in the fourth to give North Texas (32-20, 16-7) its 50th long ball of the season. After the Mean Green clinched the series over MTSU (33-17, 12-10), it positioned itself to at least a share of the regular season Conference USA title with a win on Sunday.
Wagoner allowed one run on four hits and one walk over seven innings. She struck out two from the rubber and finished 1-for-3 at the plate. Wagoner collected her second game in which she hit a home run and threw a complete-game win after she did so on April 7 at UTEP.
Cierra Simon stole two bases after a bunt single in the sixth inning. She moved into fifth place on the UNT career stolen base list with 35. Simon is closely followed by Lexi Cobb at 33 after she swiped her 20th of the season on Saturday.
Up next
The Mean Green close its home schedule against the Blue Raiders on Sunday at noon on Senior Day at Lovelace Stadium with live coverage on ESPN+. UNT will celebrate Karina Falkstrom, Ashley Peters and former pitcher Jaycee Cook in a postgame ceremony.
