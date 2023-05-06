McKenzie Wagoner led UNT softball to a 4-1 win over Middle Tennessee with a complete-game victory from the circle and added a home run on Saturday at Lovelace Stadium.

Tatum Sparks provided a two-run home run in the fourth to give North Texas (32-20, 16-7) its 50th long ball of the season. After the Mean Green clinched the series over MTSU (33-17, 12-10), it positioned itself to at least a share of the regular season Conference USA title with a win on Sunday.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags