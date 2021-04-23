The trajectory of the North Texas softball team's season has changed quite a bit since the last time the Mean Green played a home game all the way back on April 3.
Pitcher Hope Trautwein became the first known player in college softball history to strike out all 21 batters she faced in a perfect game against Arkansas-Pine Bluff on April 11. That victory was the highlight of an 11-game winning streak.
The excitement surrounding UNT is at an all-time high heading into a four-game Conference USA series against Southern Miss beginning Saturday at Lovelace Stadium. UNT will face the Golden Eagles in a 1 p.m. doubleheader on Saturday before the series wraps up with a noon doubleheader on Sunday.
UNT (25-10) is atop Conference USA West Division standings heading into the series with a 6-2 mark in league play. Being in that spot is by far the most important result of the Mean Green's recent run of success, but it's far from the most interesting, or fun for that matter.
Trautwein became a national story following her perfect game. The Dallas Mavericks honored Trautwein during a game on Thursday and showed her on the video board.
.@dallasmavs 🤝 #HopeIsDope @hopetraut was recognized during tonight’s Mavs game for her PERFECT game ‼️#GMG x #MGSB pic.twitter.com/gah7bo5xHw— North Texas Softball (@MeanGreenSB) April 23, 2021
UNT will try to build on its recent run of positive news when it takes on Southern Miss. The Golden Eagles (20-21) are 2-6 in C-USA play and are in last place in the league's West Division.
UNT has three C-USA series remaining before the conference tournament and are trying to hold off UAB for the West Division title. The Blazers are in second place in the division at 8-4.