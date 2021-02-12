North Texas was cruising last spring.
The Mean Green were fresh off a season in which they came out of nowhere to tie with Louisiana Tech for the Conference USA softball title and started 19-5 in the spring of 2020.
That promising season came to an end in a flash due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The spread of the disease wiped out the remainder of the season, not to mention the series of offseason games UNT usually plays in the fall.
“It was tough mentally,” UNT pitcher Hope Trautwein said. “You go from playing at such a high level to being in quarantine. It made me even more excited for the upcoming season.”
That campaign will kick off this weekend at the Lion Classic in Hammond, Louisiana. The Mean Green will play four games in the tournament, beginning with a 2:30 p.m. game against Nicholls State on Saturday.
UNT is expected to pick up where it left off last year. The Mean Green were picked to win Conference USA’s West Division in the league’s preseason coaches’ poll.
UNT coach Rodney DeLong feels good about his team’s ability to meet those expectations after seeing how it handled its extended hiatus.
“I’ve been impressed with our patience,” DeLong said. “They have had to deal with a lot, from equipment being delayed because of COVID to constant changes in plans, to quarantine and everything else. We have handled it in a very mature way. That says a lot about the character of the players in our program.”
UNT has several who are expected to rank among the elite players in the league. Trautwein was named C-USA’s Preseason Pitcher of the Year after finishing 11-1 with a 1.64 ERA in 15 appearances in UNT’s shortened campaign.
Tayla Evans was also named to the preseason all-league team. The junior will move to third base this season after playing first base last season, when she hit .314 with five home runs.
“Having Hope back gives us a great starting point,” DeLong said. “Every great team has a great one in the circle. That is where it starts.”
UNT has added a few key players around Trautwein and Evans it will depend on to develop quickly. None of UNT’s seniors who were eligible to take advantage of the NCAA’s decision to grant players an additional season of eligibility elected to return.
The Mean Green will have several young players in their lineup as a result. First baseman Kailey Gamble, catcher Ashlyn Walker and outfielder Lexi Cobb are just a few of the position players who will see significant time as freshmen.
Janie Worthington will be in UNT’s pitching rotation in her freshman season.
“We have to come together and find our niche,” DeLong said. “We have not had to face a lot of adversity outside of COVID. Once we mesh, we will be pretty good.”
UNT has seen signs that process is going well in preseason practices.
“We are picking up where we left off,” senior utility player Tarah Hilton said. “We work hard in practice and our pitching staff is tough, which is helping us become better hitters and players.”
That improvement has UNT aiming high as it heads into DeLong’s third season with the Mean Green.
UNT has never played past a conference tournament in the postseason. The Mean Green appeared as if they might have a chance to break through and advance to an NCAA regional last year before their season was cut short.
UNT is hoping this is the year it will break through.
“The goal this year is to put North Texas on the map,” Trautwein said. “We want to get to a regional. If we play the way we can, we know we can get farther than that. We just have to play our best softball.”