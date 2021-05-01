A sweep of Saturday’s doubleheader gave North Texas (32-10, 13-2 C-USA) their third-straight Conference USA series victory as they beat UTSA (11-28, 5-10 C-USA) 4-2 and 1-0 on Sunday afternoon at Lovelace Stadium. The wins gave the Mean Green 13-straight conference victories dating back to April 3.
“I like how we’ve been able to grind even when things aren’t going our way,” head coach Rodney DeLong said. “We’ve grown up a lot as a team and it’s good to see our kids compete and not put pressure on themselves late in games, we’re getting things done right. Hats off to our kids.”
North Texas will go for the series sweep on Sunday with the first pitch of game four set for noon. The Mean Green will celebrate the careers of seven seniors pregame.
Game 1 – UNT 4, UTSA 2
GiGi Wall earned the start in game one of the day and picked up her 12th win of the season with 6.0 innings pitched in which she allowed just two earned runs on four hits and struck out five. Hope Trautwein earned her seventh save of the season with an inning of work in which she struck out the side in order.
The Mean Green got the offense started in the first with a two-run double from Kailey Gamble that came after back-to-back walks with two outs in the frame, Gamble would finish the game with a pair of doubles, moving her weekend total to four.
UTSA would respond in the top of the second with a two-run home run that came with nobody out to knot the game up, but from that point on Wall would go on to just allow a pair of hits the rest of her outing.
In the fourth inning, Mikayla Smith would lead off with a single followed by a sacrifice bunt from Candain Callahan and a single from Tuesday DerMargosian to plate Smith before a double from Maia Wark would allow DerMargosian to score and make it a 4-2 game.
The teams would trade scoreless frames the rest of the way as the Mean Green locked up their 31st win of the season and 85th win under DeLong.
Game 2 – UNT 1, UTSA 0
Game two of the day belonged to Janie Worthington as the freshman tossed a complete-game shutout in which she only allowed one hit and struck out 12 while issuing zero walks in route to her seventh win on the season.
Worthington would allow a single to the leadoff hitter but would go on to retire the next 20 batters she faced in order to only face the minimum of 21.
“Janie was outstanding,” DeLong added. “She really commanded the zone, changed speeds well, kept them off balance and it was good to see her go the length. To see her go seven strong right there was excellent.”
North Texas plated the game’s only run in the sixth inning as Wark would score after leading off with a double before an errant throw on a sacrifice bunt from Evans would allow her to score the deciding run. Both Evans and DerMargosian will enter Sunday’s contest with 99 career hits as the Mean Green will look for their third-straight sweep of a conference opponent.