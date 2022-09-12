North Texas soccer coach John Hedlund laid out a brutal nonconference schedule this year.
The Mean Green will soon find out if that strategy pays off when they open Conference USA play on Thursday in a home game against Charlotte.
UNT (4-3-1) came into the season having lost only two of its last 45 home matches. The Mean Green challenged themselves by scheduling Oklahoma and Texas Tech, along with an improving Texas State team, in nonconference play in Denton.
UNT also played at SMU, one of the nation's top-ranked teams.
UNT took its lumps along the way and finds itself without a win in its last four matches. The Mean Green fell at home to Oklahoma, tied Texas State and then lost at nationally ranked SMU.
UNT closed out nonconference play with a 3-2 loss to Texas Tech on Sunday.
The Mean Green are looking past the bottom-line results and are encouraged by how they playing heading into its C-USA opener.
"We're going to do well in conference," UNT forward Olivia Klein said. "That game [against Texas Tech] boosted our confidence with the way we played together and came out in the second half."
UNT outshot Texas Tech 10-1 in the second half after falling behind 3-1 at halftime. Klein scored in the second half to pull the Mean Green within a goal.
UNT just couldn't complete the comeback.
"We had a really good team talk at halftime and decided that we need to play for each other," UNT defender Rachel Roebuck said. "Doing that was the biggest thing."
The Mean Green hope to carry that performance over to conference play.
UNT was picked to finish fourth in C-USA's preseason poll and is looking to exceed expectations. The Mean Green have the third-best winning percentage through nonconference play among the league's teams, despite playing a tough schedule.
"We have bonded and are communicating more," forward Summer Brown said. "We will keep growing."
UNT will have a much better idea of where they are in that growth process after it opens C-USA play.
"Playing teams like Texas Tech will sharpen us up for conference play," Roebuck said. "The second half we played today was our best soccer. If we bring that to Charlotte, we will do just fine."
Volleyball
UNT to take on Baylor in Tuesday match
UNT will face Baylor on Tuesday night in Waco, when the Mean Green will look to get back to .500 after winning one of their three matches last week in a tournament hosted by Oregon State.
UNT beat Portland over the weekend when it also fell to Oregon State and Portland State.
The Mean Green are 5-6 on the season heading into one of their more challenging matches of the year. Baylor is ranked No. 14 in this week's American Volleyball Coaches Association poll.
Treyaunna Rush and Ayrn Johnson lead the Mean Green with 152 and 106 kills, respectively.
Men's golf
UNT competing in first tournament of year
UNT is competing in the Jim Rivers Intercollegiate, its first tournament of the season, this week at Squire Creek Country Club in Choudrant, Louisiana.
Lenny Bergsson was three shots back of the individual lead after Sunday's opening round.