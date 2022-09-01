UNT-OU soccer

North Texas defender Rachel Roebuck winds up to make a pass during the Mean Green's loss to Oklahoma on Thursday night at the North Texas Soccer and Track & Field Stadium. 

 UNT sports information

North Texas’ hot start to the season came to an end in the least likely of places on Thursday night — its home turf.

The Mean Green battled back from an early deficit in a game against Oklahoma but couldn’t complete the comeback and fell 3-2 to the Sooners at the Mean Green Soccer and Track & Field Stadium.

