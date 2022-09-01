North Texas’ hot start to the season came to an end in the least likely of places on Thursday night — its home turf.
The Mean Green battled back from an early deficit in a game against Oklahoma but couldn’t complete the comeback and fell 3-2 to the Sooners at the Mean Green Soccer and Track & Field Stadium.
The loss was just UNT’s third in its last 46 home matches.
The Mean Green had been on a tear while winning their first four matches of the season while scoring 17 goals.
“We competed really well but had a couple of missed opportunities,” junior forward Devyn Flannery said. “We couldn’t connect as well as we have in the past. We’ll move on and get ready for Sunday.”
UNT (4-1) had scored at least four goals in its first four matches of the season but couldn’t keep that run going against the Sooners (1-2-1).
The Mean Green finished with 15 shots and spent the late stages of the second half trying to come up with the equalizer only to come up short.
“Props to their defense,” senior forward Madi Drenowatz said. “They were able to contain us for a lot of the game and worked really hard. We need to go back to the drawing board and make sure we have our chemistry right for our next game.”
Drenowatz scored both of UNT’s goals and kept the Mean Green in the match after they fell behind early.
Oklahoma jumped out to a 1-0 lead when Leonie Weber scored on a penalty kick in the sixth minute. UNT came back to tie the game just 23 seconds later when Drenowatz worked her way behind the Sooners’ defense and beat goalkeeper Makinzie Short to tie the game.
Oklahoma regained the lead with 10:22 left in the first half on a Bri Amos goal off an assist from Alexis Washington.
The Sooners appeared to put the game away in the second half when Emma Hawkins scored on a bicycle kick in front of the goal.
UNT got back into the game when Drenowatz chased down a long pass and chipped it over Short to pull within 3-2.
“We held our own,” Flannery said. “We are a physical team as well. When teams do that to us, we like to give it right back to them. We had a lot of calls not go our way, but we didn’t let that take away our intensity.”
UNT’s match against Oklahoma was the first in a touch stretch for the Mean Green. UNT will take on Texas State on Sunday at home.
The Mean Green will then face SMU in Dallas next week when they will also play Texas Tech at home.
“This stretch will prepare us for conference,” Drenowatz said. “There are a lot of teams in our conference in the regional rankings. Facing these power five schools help us get ready.”
BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.