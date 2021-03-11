North Texas coach Grant McCasland asked his players to keep the faith heading into the Mean Green’s opening game in the Conference USA tournament on Wednesday.
That wasn’t as easy as it sounds.
UNT had dropped three straight and saw its top player off the bench lost for the duration of the event when Rubin Jones went down with an injury in a series against UAB to cap the regular season.
“You lose three you think you may never win another one,” McCasland said. “You have to convince your guys that if you stay together and play the right way, the game rewards that. You have to trust that we practiced to win games in March.”
That is just what UNT did when it pulled away from Middle Tennessee in the second half for a 76-56 win in the first round at the Star in Frisco.
The Mean Green (14-9) trailed in the first half and found itself in a 49-49 deadlock early in the second half before breaking the game open with a 13-2 run.
That certainly wasn’t the plan. UNT, the No. 3 seed from the West, was a heavy favorite over MTSU (5-18). The Blue Raiders were the No. 6 seed from the East.
When it comes to March, it’s all about surviving to play another day. That’s just what UNT did while moving on to face Old Dominion.
The Mean Green will face the No. 2 seed from the East in another 9 p.m. game on Thursday.
UNT will enter that game with a whole lot better feeling after snapping its losing streak.
“We stayed together and didn’t get overwhelmed,” UNT forward Thomas Bell said. “We knew we still had a chance in this tournament.”
It was an unfamiliar situation for UNT. The Mean Green were the top seed heading into last year’s tournament but didn’t play in the event after it was called off due to the spread of COVID-19.
Senior forward Zachary Simmons is UNT’s only player who had ever played in a C-USA tournament game.
The Mean Green had a chance to adjust to the environment in their opening round game and capitalized with one of their better offensive performances of the season. Javion Hamlet posted a double-double with 21 points and 11 assists and Bell added 19 points after hitting all four of his 3-point attempts.
“Everyone was aggressive,” UNT guard James Reese said. “If we were open, we were stepping into shots.”
Most of those shots went down on a night the Mean Green connected on 54.5% (30 of 55) of their attempts from the field.
Jordan Davis and Jalen Jordan each scored 12 points for the Blue Raiders.
UNT looked like it would run away from MTSU early in the first half when James Reese hit a 3 to give the Mean Green a 21-8 lead.
The Blue Raiders had hit just two shots from the field before Davis hit a 3. The shot sparked MTSU, which hit five 3s in just more than five minutes and took a 29-28 lead on a Jo’vontae Millner-Criss 3.
UNT regained control with a 10-0 run to end the half when it heated up from behind the arc. Bell and James Reese capped the run with back-to-back 3s that gave UNT a 45-36 lead at halftime.
MTSU answered with a 13-2 run early in the second half and tied the game up a 49-49 on a Jordan Davis jumper.
“We did a great job of staying together when they hit shots,” UNT forward Thomas Bell said. “We were able to withstand runs.”
UNT was finally able to put the Blue Raiders away with a 13-2 burst. Bell capped the run with a 3 to put the Mean Green up 62-51.
“Ultimately our defense fueled out offense,” McCasland said. “We got some baskets in transition, which isn’t a big part of what we do. When we get those baskets is when we are good.”
UNT has been good most of the season, with the notable exception of the days leading up to the conference tournament.
The Mean Green needed to reset after three straight losses in a tournament that was an unfamiliar environment for all of its players Simmons.
That is just what UNT did and earned the right to move on and face Old Dominion as a result.
“It’s a great experience so far,” Reese said. “We’re happy to be here.”
North Texas 76, Middle Tennessee 56
MIDDLE TENNESSEE (5-18) – Davis 3-9 4-4 12, Dishman 3-9 4-6 10, Johnson 1-2 0-0 3, Jordan 2-7 6-6 12, Millner-Criss 2-9 0-0 6, Millin 2-5 0-1 4, Sims 0-0 0-0 0, Jackson 1-2 1-2 3, Lawrence 2-4 1-2 6. Totals 16-47 16-21 56.
NORTH TEXAS (14-9) – Reese 6-14 0-0 15, McBride 1-5 0-0 3, Hamlet 9-16 2-5 21, Bell 7-9 1-1 19, Simmons 4-6 0-0 8, Jackson 1-1 0-1 2, Murray 1-2 3-4 6, Robinson 0-1 0-0 0, Ousmane 1-1 0-0 2, Lewis 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-55 6-11 76.
Halftime – UNT 45-36 Three-point goals – UNT 10-16 (Reese 3-5, McBride 1-2, Hamlet 1-3, Bell 4-4, Murray 1-1, Robinson 0-1), MTSU 8-21 (Davis 2-4, Johnson 1-1, Jordan 2-6, Millner-Criss 2-6, Millin 0-3, Lawrence 1-1) Rebounds – UNT 33 (two tied, 7) MTSU 25 (Davis 5) Assists – UNT 17 (Hamlet 11), MTSU 10 (Davis 3) Total fouls – UNT 17, MTSU 12 A – 856.