North Texas coach Jalie Mitchell announced the signing of Prosper guard Maddie Cleary on Monday.
Cleary was a first-team All-District 9-6A section as a junior and is expected to provide the Mean Green a perimeter shooting threat. She made an average of 2.4 shots from beyond the 3-point arc last season.
"Maddie Cleary is the very definition of a sharpshooter," Mitchell said in statement. "Whether off the catch, screen or dribble, she can hit it from deep. Her understanding of the game, spacing and timing make her tough to guard and even harder to stop."
Cleary is UNT's lone signee thus far in the early signing period. The Mean Green have just one senior on their roster in post player Anisha George.
UNT advanced to the final of the Women's Basketball Invitational last season on its way to an 18-16 finish and a second straight winning season.
The Mean Green are 1-2 heading into a game against Xavier (Louisiana) on Wednesday at the Super Pit.