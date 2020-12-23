North Texas' quarterback situation was anything but conventional this season, when the Mean Green used both Jason Bean and Austin Aune.
Both Bean and Aune are expected to continue competing for the job this spring, when the number of players in the hunt will grow by one with the arrival of Bryce Drummond.
The Pawhuska (Okla.) standout is set to enroll at UNT at the semester break after signing with UNT during the early period. Ree Drummond, Bryce's mother, mentioned his plans this week on her website, The Pioneer Woman.
Ree Drummond is best known for her show on the Food Network.
The addition of Drummond will add to the UNT's options at quarterback in what could be an intriguing battle in the spring.
Bean started seven games and played in eight on his way to throwing for 1,131 yards and 14 touchdowns. He also rushed for 346 yards and five touchdowns.
Aune threw for 1,650 yards and 13 touchdowns while starting three games and playing in eight before he missed UNT's loss to Appalachian State on Monday in the Myrtle Beach Bowl. Aune didn't make the trip to South Carolina for undisclosed reasons.
Drummond threw for 4,015 yards and 59 touchdowns with just six interceptions in his senior season. He led Pawhuska to the Oklahoma Class A state semifinal game.
Fine came to UNT from Locust Grove in Oklahoma. Drummond will follow in his footsteps beginning in just a few days when the Mean Green's players return to campus for the spring semester.