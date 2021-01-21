Kaliegh Skopal sat in bed at a Florida hotel and stared intently at her hands, hoping that sharpening her focus would help uncurl her fingers that had balled up into tight fists and wouldn’t budge.
The week had already gotten off to a rough start for the North Texas volleyball team’s setter. UNT’s trainer took Skopal to the emergency room for what they thought was a migraine headache just hours before.
That headache was tough for Skopal but nothing compared to being unable to move the hands that had carried her so far in life and volleyball.
Skopal played a year at Illinois-Chicago before transferring to UNT, where she was in the midst of her best season heading into a Sunday morning match against Florida Atlantic on Nov. 3, 2019. Skopal was supposed to be on the court in just a few hours.
“I sat there, focused and thought, ‘All right, come on. You can do it,’” Skopal said. “Nothing would change. Not knowing why my brain wasn’t connecting and sending those signals to my hands was really frustrating and scary because I didn’t know when it was going to come back.”
Skopal found out that Monday morning that she had Guillain-Barre syndrome. The rare disease causes the body’s immune system to attack nerves, leading to a host of issues, including weakness.
The diagnosis was the first step in a monthslong journey that will reach a milestone on Friday when UNT opens its season with a match against SMU at the North Texas Volleyball Center.
Skopal, 21, will be in the Mean Green’s starting lineup following her battle with the disease that began in that Florida hotel room. The journey back for her senior season included a weeklong stay in a Florida hospital, two and a half weeks in a rehabilitation hospital in Austin and several months regaining her strength.
Guillain-Barre affects 3,000 to 6,000 people in the U.S. annually. Of those people, about 60% fully recover within a year from that disease that has no known cause.
Skopal knew the odds as she attacked her recovery process with one goal in mind — playing the game she loves with her teammates, who were there for her every step of the way.
“The girls were why I came back,” Skopal said. “If it wasn’t for them, I don’t know if my recovery would have played out the way it did. I’m also a competitor. I wanted to be back out there so I could say, ‘I went through this, and I can still play.’”
Traveling the road back
Kasey Bortnem was shocked when she scrolled through text messages from Skopal during her teammate’s time in the hospital.
“She would ask how we played,” Bortnem said. “I had to step in as our setter, so she would ask what coach was telling me. It was never about her, even though the whole team knew it was about her.
“She’s selfless.”
The caring nature Skopal showed in those messages was not surprising to UNT’s players and coaches. Skopal is the daughter of two college athletes and the oldest of five children in her family.
Stephen Skopal played basketball at Incarnate Word, where her mother, Jenni Skopal, played volleyball.
The family’s background in athletics gives Kaliegh Skopal a unique understanding of what it takes to be the focal point of a volleyball team as a setter who has the ball go through her hands on nearly every play. Being the oldest child in her family helped her develop a caring nature off the court while maintaining firm control of UNT’s team on it.
“Kaliegh is super nice, maybe a little too nice for that position, but she communicates and interacts with her teammates in a manner that shows she wants them to hear her,” UNT coach Andrew Palileo said. “She’s always positive.”
That trait helped Skopal after her promising season was cut short. Skopal had already been named the Setter of the Week in Conference USA three times by the time UNT headed to Florida for a pair of matches.
The first sign of trouble came before a Friday night match on Nov. 1 against Florida International. Skopal started to feel sick that day and collapsed in warmups.
UNT’s trainer took her to the hospital, where that initial diagnosis of a migraine was given to her by doctors. She received pain medication before rejoining her teammates at their hotel.
Skopal returned to practice on Saturday and lasted an hour before she began to have trouble tracking the ball in the air.
Skopal was on her way back to the hospital shortly after realizing she couldn’t move her hands on Sunday morning. She underwent two CT scans, two MRIs and a spinal tap.
“When I saw her on Sunday, she couldn’t move a lot,” Palileo said. “It was scary.”
A guiding force
Jenni Skopal was in constant contact with her daughter throughout the weekend and became concerned when UNT officials took her to the hospital a second time.
Skopal is a nurse and spent the early part of her career working in a neurotrauma intensive care unit. She had helped treat patients battling Guillain-Barre and suspected her daughter might have the disease.
She implored her daughter to not read about the condition on her phone.
“I was super concerned because I have seen the worst that can happen with Guillain-Barre patients,” Jenni Skopal said. “I know it can be a very, very long road.”
Jenni Skopal was on her way to Florida by Monday morning after doctors determined Kaliegh did in fact have the disease. UNT’s team returned to Texas following its match on Sunday, but Palileo stayed behind to help care for Kaliegh and make sure her mother arrived safely.
Jenni found her daughter bedridden when she arrived. Just getting up and walking five feet to the bathroom would cause Kaliegh’s heart rate to jump to 130, a level that would indicate moderate physical activity in a healthy 20-year-old.
Jenni had to help her daughter shower and do other day-to-day activities.
“It took a lot of patience, which I don’t have sometimes,” Kaliegh Skopal said. “I had to trust the therapy process and that things would get better.”
Kaliegh set up a FaceTime video chat with her teammates while she was in the hospital to tell them about her condition and share that she would miss the rest of the season. Jenni had to hold the phone because her daughter’s hands were in splints to prevent them from curling into fists.
“The hardest part for me was watching her become frustrated or impatient about not being able to do things she wanted to do and had always been able to do,” Jenni Skopal said.
Kaliegh focused what energy she had on tackling her recovery plan that included immunoglobulin therapy, a treatment in which immunoglobulin containing healthy antibodies from blood donors is given through a vein to help block the damaging antibodies that may contribute to Guillain-Barre syndrome.
Jenni also gave her daughter an incentive spirometer. Breathing though the device can help strengthen a person’s lungs.
Guillain-Barre can impact a person’s respiratory system. Those with severe cases can end up on a ventilator.
“I begged her to use that spirometer like it was her lifeline,” Jenni said.
Kaliegh slowly regained her strength, thanks to a variety of treatments. She was able to open her hands after three days and was released from the hospital after a week.
Leaving the hospital was a step in the right direction, but Kaliegh found out shortly before she left that she would have to continue her recovery in an Austin rehabilitation facility.
Skopal was devastated when she found out she wouldn’t be able to return home. Her teammates helped lift her spirits a few days later when they stopped by for a visit on their way to the Conference USA tournament at Rice in Houston.
UNT’s players arrived in blue shirts with Skopal’s No. 8 jersey number and “#ATTACKGBS” printed on them.
“It was very emotional and good to see her,” said Sarah Haeussler, one of Skopal’s closest friends on the team. “It was emotional for her, too. She hadn’t seen any of us in two or three weeks.”
The visit was just what Skopal needed.
“I cried,” Skopal said. “I was so happy to see them. Those girls become your family when you spend so much time together. That was the best day.”
Returning to her home at UNT
Skopal and her parents considered heading home to Round Rock after she was released from the rehabilitation center before deciding it would be better for her to return to UNT.
Jenni Skopal was confident her daughter would receive plenty of help from coaches and teammates and would likely push herself harder to resume normal activities if she were away from family. UNT’s players took turns driving Kaliegh back and forth to classes and carrying groceries to her apartment once she returned to Denton in January.
“That was probably the best decision I made,” Kaliegh Skopal said. “Being back with my teammates was super helpful.”
Skopal gradually regained her strength and caught a break when the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic forced C-USA to push back its volleyball season from the fall to this spring.
Palileo isn’t sure if Skopal could have made it back in time for a fall season. What he’s seen lately has him convinced Skopal is back at full strength.
“She just kept plugging along and fought through it,” Palileo said. “Her goal was always to come back. We’re excited for her. I know her teammates love her and are so happy she’s back. They like having her around as a person and a teammate. She’s good for our program.”
Jenni Skopal credits Palileo and the rest of UNT’s staff for playing a key role in her daughter’s recovery.
“The people at North Texas were absolutely outstanding, as were the medical teams in Boca Raton and at St. David’s in Austin,” she said. “We’re so grateful.”
Kaliegh Skopal’s entire family will make every trip they can to see her play this spring. The Mean Green were picked to finish second in the C-USA’s West Division in the league’s preseason coaches’ poll and enter the season with high hopes.
Skopal’s coaches and teammates expect her to be a force. She was named to the All-C-USA second team last year, despite missing the final five matches of the regular season.
“It’s cool to see her now because she takes every day like it could be her last to play,” Haeussler said. “She pushes everyone and pushes herself. She is a stronger leader and person on the court. I’m excited to see her play.”
The only lingering effects Skopal has from her bout with Guillain-Barre is her hands ache more than they used to after long practices and matches.
“She’s back to normal,” Bortnem said. “She never complains about anything and is thankful to be where she is now.”
On Friday, Skopal will be back on the court for a regular season match for the first time since she sat staring at her hands in that hotel room in Florida wishing she could open them.
“I thought about if I would be able to play again more than anything else,” Skopal said. “That changed after I got out of both the regular hospital and the rehab hospital. I kind of turned the switch to where I was like, ‘I’m going to make this happen. I only have one season left. I’m playing.’”
That drive helped Skopal finish her road to recovery, an experience that made her appreciate playing with her teammates even more.
“It’s a little bit of mixed emotions,” Skopal said. “I’m excited to play, but I’m also pretty sad that it’s the last go-around. After being diagnosed and seeing how quickly things can change, I realized that you can’t take anything for granted. I’m just going to be thankful for every game we get to play and every chance I get to be out there on that court with my teammates.”