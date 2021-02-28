Seth Littrell vowed following North Texas’ loss to Appalachian State in the Myrtle Beach Bowl in December to take a long, hard look at what the Mean Green needed to do next in their pursuit of breaking through for a bowl win.
The early fruits of that offseason overhaul will be on display beginning Monday when the Mean Green open spring practice. UNT will work out over the next month leading up to its spring game on March 27.
UNT will look a whole lot different when it hits the field for the first time since the end of Littrell’s fifth season with the Mean Green. He hired a new defensive coordinator in Phil Bennett along with an entirely new batch of defensive assistant coaches.
The spring will offer UNT a chance to settle into Bennett’s scheme.
That adjustment period will be far from the only storyline to follow during the spring. UNT also lost starting quarterback Jason Bean to the NCAA transfer portal along with a few other key contributors.
UNT responded by bringing in a handful of transfers who could help fill those voids. Some of those players will be available for spring drills, including defensive lineman Kalvin Hutchings and cornerback Logan Wilson.
The question for the Mean Green is if they are better off now than when they struggled defensively in a 56-28 loss to the Mountaineers in their fourth bowl appearance in five seasons under Littrell.
“It’s my job as the head coach to make sure these guys are in the best position to be successful,” Littrell said following the game. “From there, it’s up to people to do their jobs. We have to do a better job overall.
“I look forward to the offseason.”
The Mean Green will still have a long way to go to complete the buildup to their 2021 season opener against Northwestern State on Sept. 4 following spring practice.
The hope is UNT will have cut down significantly on the to-do list and be in position to improve on a 4-6 finish last fall by the time it wraps up spring drills.
There isn’t a bigger task as the Mean Green look to reach that goal than revamping a defense that allowed 42.8 points per game in 2020.
Bennett worked as a defensive coordinator at a host of national powers earlier in his career, including LSU, Texas A&M and Kansas State. He’s confident he can quickly turn the Mean Green around after seeing the players he inherited.
Bennett has watched those players work with strength coach Zack Womack in UNT’s offseason program.
“I’ve been pleasantly surprised,” Bennett said earlier this winter. “I haven’t been able to work with coach Womack yet, but I’ve watched the players in drills and in the weight room.”
Bennett said he will run a multi-front scheme that will be a change for UNT. The Mean Green ran a 3-3-5 system last season under Clint Bowen.
UNT won’t have nearly as many changes to work through on offense, at least not in terms of the scheme. Littrell has his offensive staff returning.
Mike Bloesch was promoted from co-offensive coordinator to offensive coordinator and will call UNT’s plays this fall. The Mean Green’s offensive line coach worked from the press box last season and was a key component in UNT’s play-calling setup. Littrell called the plays in 2020 and will still be heavily involved in the Mean Green’s offense.
The question heading into spring practice is which quarterback will run the plays Bloesch calls. Bean started seven of UNT’s 10 games last season before electing to leave the program. Austin Aune started the Mean Green’s other three games and enters spring hoping to hang on to the job in what promises to be an intriguing battle that will last into the fall.
Bryce Drummond, a member of UNT’s 2021 recruiting class, enrolled early and will participate in spring practice. UNT also has Kentucky transfer Amani Gilmore available.
Fellow transfer Jace Ruder will join the race for the starting job later this summer after graduating from North Carolina.
Finding a new starting quarterback will be among the biggest challenges of the offseason for UNT, but it will be far from the only one.
How the Mean Green handle those issues will go a long way toward determining if they can make the type of jump Littrell envisioned after their loss in the Myrtle Beach Bowl.