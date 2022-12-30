Overcast with rain showers at times. High 59F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%..
Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: December 30, 2022 @ 2:27 pm
New North Texas coach Eric Morris continued to put his staff together on Friday with the addition of defensive line coach Demerick Gary.
Demerick Gary
UNT Athletics reporter
Only a few years have passed since Demerick Gary was a thorn in North Texas' side while playing for one of the Mean Green's biggest rivals.
Now the former SMU standout is headed to Denton to coach UNT's defensive line. A UNT source confirmed Friday that Gary is the latest addition to new coach Eric Morris' staff.
Joining UNT's coaching lineup is the next step in the rapid rise through the coaching profession for Gary, who has spent time as a graduate assistant coach at Arkansas and Houston.
The former Dallas Kimball standout played for SMU from 2016-19 and had several showdowns with UNT along the way. He posted two sacks in SMU's 49-27 win over UNT as a senior in 2019.
Morris has emphasized bringing in assistant coaches with ties to the Dallas-Fort Worth area. UNT is hoping those ties can help the Mean Green bolster their recruiting efforts.
Kimball is a prominent program in the Dallas.
UNT has yet to officially announce that Gary has joined its staff. The school has made two rounds of announcements so far.
Gary will be the eighth on-field assistant to join UNT's staff.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.
The following are coaches and assistants who have or are expected to be added to North Texas football coach Eric Morris’ staff.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Every Wednesday morning, get the week's top crime stories in Denton from the Blotter in your inbox.
Stay up to date with all of the sports news coming out of Denton-area high schools.
Get exclusive, in-depth coverage of the University of North Texas athletics teams in this weekly newsletter.
Get the latest, most up-to-date breaking news in your inbox.
Would you like to receive information from our advertisers or DR-C offers? Sign up now.
Every morning, get a link to our newly redesigned e-Edition and the top Denton headlines you need to start your day.
Get exclusive coverage about business in Denton County in your inbox twice a month, with a focus on the housing market.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.