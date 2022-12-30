UNT staff additions 12-31
New North Texas coach Eric Morris continued to put his staff together on Friday with the addition of defensive line coach Demerick Gary.

Only a few years have passed since Demerick Gary was a thorn in North Texas' side while playing for one of the Mean Green's biggest rivals.

Now the former SMU standout is headed to Denton to coach UNT's defensive line. A UNT source confirmed Friday that Gary is the latest addition to new coach Eric Morris' staff.

North Texas football staff additions

The following are coaches and assistants who have or are expected to be added to North Texas football coach Eric Morris’ staff.

Position Coach
Offensive coordinator/wide receivers Jordan Davis
Defensive coordinator/cornerbacks Matt Caponi
Running backs Patrick Cobbs
Tight ends Chris Gilbert
Special teams coordinator Drew Svoboda
Quarterbacks Sean Brophy
Linebackers Colby Kratch
Defensive line Demerick Gary
Off-field staff
Strength coach Bryan Kegans
Operations Ronald Surita
Director of recruiting Justin Owens

