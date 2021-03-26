North Texas has spent a whole lot of time working its way through an unconventional quarterback situation ever since Mason Fine walked out of the door following a stellar career at the end of the 2019 season.
Austin Aune and Jason Bean split time last season when neither grabbed control of the job. Bean transferred out, while North Carolina graduate transfer Jace Ruder said he’d transfer in over the summer.
About the only thing that is clear at this point is that UNT has a long way to go before its quarterback race is settled heading into its spring game/practice at noon on Saturday at Apogee Stadium.
Aune is back and is competing with Kason Martin as the program awaits Ruder’s arrival after the spring semester at North Carolina.
“I’m excited,” UNT coach Seth Littrell said. “We will be more efficient because we will be more experienced and will be able to see things. They got better over the year and were more productive.
“Austin has had a great spring. Kason Martin has done a lot of great things this spring and has been very efficient.”
Both will have a chance to show what they can do when UNT stages its spring game that won’t be much of a game at all.
Littrell said the event will look more like a practice than an actual game, partly due to the fact the Mean Green aren’t particularly deep at some positions.
UNT will go through a host of drills and finish off with a situational scrimmage.
UNT’s quarterback race will take center stage. Aune threw for 1,650 yards and 13 touchdowns last season despite splitting time with Bean.
Aune spent six seasons playing in the New York Yankees’ minor league system before arriving at UNT ahead of the 2018 season and is still regaining the form that made him a top recruit at Argyle.
Martin is getting plenty of opportunities this spring after Bean’s departure. Bean announced on Thursday that he will continue his career at Kansas.
Ruder’s arrival will give UNT another option.
“I feel really good about where we are sitting, but if we can find a great quarterback, we’re not going to pass up on it,” Littrell said. “They are too hard to find. Once you feel like a guy is good enough to play here you let them go out and compete.”
That competition will continue on Saturday, when UNT will also look to take another step toward settling in defensively under Phil Bennett. Littrell hired the former SMU coach as his new defensive coordinator after last season.
UNT is shifting from a 3-3-5 scheme to a multi-front system under Bennett. The Mean Green are expected to base out of a four-man front.
“Where I defer to a lot of people is, I don’t dwell on size,” Bennett said earlier this spring. “I’m a speed guy. I go by that philosophy speed kills. I want movement. I want guys who can run.”
Littrell has been pleased with how his players are adjusting to the new scheme. The Mean Green will look to take another step forward in on Saturday.
The workout will be one of the final times UNT is on the field before it opens fall practice leading up to its season-opener against Northwestern State on Sept. 4.
UNT finished 4-6 last season after falling to Appalachian State in the Myrtle Beach Bowl.
The Mean Green have finished under .500 in back-to-back seasons and enter the 2021 campaign looking to bounce back.
UNT will have to work through its quarterback situation and adapt to a new defense to reach that goal.
The Mean Green will look to take the next step on Saturday in a workout that will equate to their spring game.