North Texas prepared for Thursday and a landmark shift in college athletics for months.
The first day in July isn’t usually a notable date on the sports calendar. That changed in a hurry this week when the NCAA gave athletes the right to do what has long been banned — profit from the use of their name, image and likeness.
Everyone from football standouts to members of the golf team will now be able to negotiate with businesses to promote products or services.
“We’re going to educate our student-athletes to be prepared for that environment,” UNT athletic director Wren Baker said earlier this summer. “That is where our focus is going to be.”
That education will come in handy for UNT’s athletes now that the floodgates have opened.
Texas was among more than a half a dozen states that had NIL legislation set to go into effect on Thursday. NCAA officials have long desired to maintain a level playing field for schools in different states and stepped in with interim NIL rules.
UNT athletes will be able to engage in NIL activities that adhere to Texas’ law, including endorsement deals, advertising agreements and appearances. The NCAA is still hoping to establish a national standard, likely through legislation.
“This is an important day for college athletes since they all are now able to take advantage of name, image and likeness opportunities,” NCAA President Mark Emmert said in a statement announcing the organization had adopted the interim rules.
UNT landed at the center of the debate on student-athletes’ ability to earn money beyond what was previously provided though scholarships in 2014 when former Mean Green quarterback Derek Thompson was the lead plaintiff in a lawsuit against the NCAA.
That lawsuit was filed after a federal judge issued an injunction against NCAA rules that prevent players from earning money from the use of their names and images in video games and broadcasts.
“It was the mindset of universities and the NCAA making millions, while players are struggling to eat or put gas in their cars,” Thompson said last year of what bothered him about the NCAA system at a time the NIL movement was picking up steam. “They are making millions and we lose our eligibility for accepting a meal at Whataburger? That didn’t sit well with me.”
The suit didn’t result in the changes Thompson was seeking but was one of the steps in the movement to provide additional opportunities for student-athletes that ultimately paid dividends.
Baker has expressed confidence that UNT’s athletes with have plentiful NIL opportunities because of the school’s location.
Denton has a population of more than 140,000 and plenty of businesses that support UNT’s athletics program. The city is also located close to Dallas, where several large corporations are located.
UNT’s high-profile athletes could have plenty of money-making opportunities.
Those athletes are typically football and men’s basketball players. The athlete who might have the biggest market, however, could be Sarah Fuller, a goalie with UNT’s women’s soccer team.
The former Wylie standout transferred to UNT from Vanderbilt, where she made national news by becoming the first woman to play in a Power 5 football game. Fuller joined the Commodores when the COVID-19 pandemic left the team short of kickers.
She went on to kick off in a game against Missouri before scoring her first points by hitting a pair of extra points against Tennessee.
A media industry expert told CBS Sports late last year that Fuller could make $160,000 annually through NIL opportunities.
The rest of UNT’s athletes won’t have Fuller’s earning potential but they will certainly be open to the opportunities that are available.
July 1, 2021
Kevin Greene, a freshman defensive lineman, was among a host of athletes nationally who posted boilerplate tweets offering up their social media outlets to businesses after the new NCAA rules went into place.
“Any companies at all that want to use my social media as a platform to promote, do commercials, etc. to brand themselves, my DMs [direct messages on Twitter] are open for business,” Greene wrote.
UNT administrators, athletes and coaches have been preparing for weeks for one of the biggest changes in college athletics in recent years.
That whole new landscape arrived on Thursday.