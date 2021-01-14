Five North Texas players entered the NCAA transfer portal late this week, including a pair of seniors who were eligible to return for another season with the Mean Green.
Cornerback Cam Johnson and safety Makyle Sanders started throughout their senior campaigns. Wide receiver Greg White and linebacker Chris Thornton were backups in 2020, while offensive lineman Brian Parish opted out of the season.
The NCAA froze eligibility clocks for fall sports athletes this season due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Johnson and Sanders could have returned for another season, despite playing key roles as seniors last season for the Mean Green.
Sanders was UNT’s second-leading tackler with 68 stops and intercepted two passes, a total that tied for the team lead with safety DeShawn Gaddie. Johnson ranked fourth on the team with 49 tackles and and broke up three passes.
White caught eight passes for 179 yards and a touchdown.
Sanders was an honorable mention All-Conference USA selection.
Several of UNT’s players who entered the transfer portal this week posted messages acknowledging their decisions on their Twitter accounts.
“These past 4 years at the University of North Texas have been an honor and a blessing to my family and I,” Johnson wrote in part. “I have developed relationships that will last a lifetime.
“After prayer and multiple talks with with my family and those close to me, I find it in my best interest that I enter the NCAA transfer portal.”
UNT is deep at wide receiver and has several highly regarded prospects set to arrive in the fall who could soften the blow the Mean Green will experience after losing White.
Losing Sanders and Johnson could be much tougher on UNT as it looks to rebuild a defense that struggled last season. The Mean Green allowed 42.8 points per game last season under coordinator Clint Bowen.
UNT coach Seth Littrell announced after the season that he had mutually agreed to part ways with Bowen. Cornerbacks coach Clay Jennings and defensive line coach Eric Mathies have also left UNT’s staff.
Littrell is expected to hire a new defensive coordinator in the next few days.
That coordinator will have fewer experienced players to work with following the departures of Sanders and Johnson.