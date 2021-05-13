Staff Writer
The North Texas athletics department saw 56 of its athletes earn the Commissioner’s Academic Medal from Conference USA on Thursday.
Athletes must maintain a GPA of 3.75 or better to attain the highest academic honor given out by the league.
UNT had three more of its athletes earn the distinction when compared to a year ago. Athletes from 12 different UNT programs received a medal, including 12 from the women’s track and cross country team.
UNT had 218 athletes earn a spot on the C-USA Commissioner’s Honor Roll that was released earlier in the week. Athletes must maintain a GPA of 3.0 or better to earn a spot on the Commissioner’s Honor Roll.