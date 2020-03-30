North Texas softball coach Rodney DeLong was among a host of spring sports coaches across the country who waited anxiously Monday as the NCAA considered the eligibility of thousands of athletes.
The wait was worth it for DeLong, who was thrilled to find out his players had been granted an additional year.
The NCAA made the ruling after the spring sports season was wiped out by the spread of COVID-19.
"I'm happy about their decision," DeLong said Monday night. "They did what is right in giving everyone the year back and not just the senior class. The freshmen missed out on a lot of opportunities to play and grow."
The Division I Council faced a host of key issues after the NCAA men's and women's basketball tournaments were both called off in addition to the spring sports season just a few days ago.
The group also considered granting additional eligibility in men's and women's basketball but ultimately decided it.
The decision ended the careers of three members of the UNT men's team, including guard DJ Draper.
Draper said earlier this spring that he didn't think there was much of a chance the NCAA would grant extra eligibility in basketball, but he was intrigued by the possibility.
"I would have to think about it because I love my teammates and the staff," Draper said. "It would be the last year I could play."
The NCAA's decision also ended the possibility that fellow seniors Deng Geu and Roosevelt Smart could return for an additional season.
UNT and colleges across the country have known for days that a ruling was coming, which gave them a chance to gauge if their seniors are interested in returning.
"We have an idea," DeLong said. "I don’t think they will all come back, but a few of them will. Some have careers they are getting ready to start. It makes sense for some to move on."
DeLong was particularly pleased that the NCAA is granting an additional year of eligibility to all spring sports athletes, not just seniors.
The NCAA will allow teams to expand their roster size to accommodate additional seniors while also accounting for incoming recruits.
The NCAA will allow schools to dip into its student assistance fund to pay for scholarships for students who take advantage of additional eligibility in 2020-21.
Seeing the season cut short by the spread of COVID-19 was tough for DeLong and his team. UNT was picked to win the C-USA title in the league’s preseason coaches’ poll and was off to a 19-5 start.
"This will do us some good," DeLong said. "We have a great incoming class and will have a chance to hang on to some of those talented seniors."
The decision could cause some issues in the future as teams manage their rosters and recruit players who are set to graduate from high school in 2021 and 2022.
"That will be a challenge," DeLong said. "Giving all if these kids eligibility back will effect some of the future classes."
That challenge is one DeLong is more than willing to tackle after the NCAA ruling preserved a year of eligibility for all of his players, including Hope Trautwein. The junior was named the Preseason Pitcher of the Year in C-USA.
"Our pitching staff is all still young," DeLong said. "Conference USA will have to see Hope for another two years."