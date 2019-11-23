HOUSTON — North Texas posted one of its best performances of the season defensively on Saturday at Rice, and certainly one of its best halves in recent memory.
The Mean Green pitched a shutout in the second half and helped spark a comeback that came up short in a 20-14 loss at Rice Stadium.
UNT held the Owls scoreless on their final eight possessions of the game.
“Defensively, I thought we had a better plan and were going to be able to hold them in the first half,” UNT coach Seth Littrell said. “We just didn’t get the job done.”
That changed in the second half against a Rice team that has struggled all year offensively.
The Owls came into the day averaging just 16.5 points per game.
Rice appeared as if it would roll early after linebacker Treshawn Chamberlain intercepted a Mason Fine pass. Rice cashed in on that turnover with a Chris Barnes field goal and led 20-0 at halftime.
UNT’s defense stiffened the rest of the way and held the Owls scoreless, giving the Mean Green a chance to rally.
“Our mentality changed at halftime,” UNT linebacker Tyreke Davis said. “We honed in on doing our jobs and not trying to do too much.”
UNT plays without two key players
UNT was without wide receiver/kick returner Deion Hair-Griffin and offensive lineman Jacob Brammer, while safety Taylor Robinson was limited for the Mean Green’s game against Rice.
Brammer started the first nine games of the season at right tackle. He was replaced by Chandler Anthony.
D’Andre Plantin returned to UNT’s lineup for the first time since a loss on Oct. 12 and started at left tackle.
Hair-Griffin’s contributions have come primarily as a kick returner. The junior has averaged 40.8 yards on 12 returns this season. He returned a kickoff 96 yards for a touchdown in a season-opening win over Abilene Christian.
Hair-Griffin also posted a key 50-yard return in the closing seconds of a 33-30 win over Middle Tennessee. The return helped set up Ethan Mooney’s game-winning 22-yard field goal on the final play.
Wide receiver Jaelon Darden and running back DeAndre Torrey filled in returning kickoffs.
Robinson didn’t start but did play on special teams.
Briefly ■ UNT quarterback Mason Fine has set numerous records during his time with the Mean Green and continued to close on another milestone on Saturday. The senior came into the day having accounted for 97 touchdowns in his career, including 91 passing touchdowns.
Fine inched toward the 100-touchdown mark in the third quarter, when he scored on a 10-yard run to give him 98 touchdowns in his career.
■ Rice came into its game against UNT having held its seven opponents scoreless on their opening possession. The Owls extended that streak by holding the Mean Green to a three-and-out to open the game.
Mason Fine’s pass on third-and-6 fell incomplete.
■ UNT didn’t have a first down in the first quarter. Rice had a 140-17 edge in total yards in the opening period.
■ UNT came into its game against Rice having won three straight in the series.
■ Rice held UNT scoreless in the first half, marking the second straight week the Mean Green had been held without a point in consecutive quarters. Louisiana Tech held UNT without a point in the second and third quarters in the Mean Green’s last game two weeks ago.
■ Rice has won 11 of its last 12 games on senior day. The Owls’ lone loss in that span was a 30-14 loss to UNT in 2017.