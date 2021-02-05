The North Texas Board of Regents approved the parameters of an extension for women’s basketball coach Jalie Mitchell on Friday.
The terms of the agreement were discussed in executive session. The UNT athletics department will now have the opportunity to finalize an agreement with Mitchell in the next few days.
The last contract Mitchell signed in the summer of 2018 runs through the end of the 2021-22 season. Mitchell’s current deal pays her $195,000 per year in base salary with incentives that push her total compensation past $225,000 per year.
Mitchell took over a struggling UNT program in the spring of 2015. The Mean Green had suffered through nine straight losing seasons, including a 5-24 campaign in 2014-15. Mitchell gradually built UNT into a competitive program.
The Mean Green enter a Friday-Saturday series at Louisiana Tech with an 8-3 record, including a 5-1 mark in Conference USA play. UNT is on course to post its third winning season in the last four years.
Mitchell has a 78-90 record and is in her sixth season at UNT.
UNT advanced to the final of the Women’s Basketball Invitational at the end of the 2018-19 season. The Mean Green had not won a postseason game beyond a conference tournament in program history before winning three straight games in the WBI and finishing 18-16.
The Mean Green took a step back during an injury-plagued season last year. UNT relied on a host of young players and finished 12-19.
The experience those young players gained has helped UNT bounce back this fall. The Mean Green are just one win short of matching their conference win total from all of last season, despite having four league games postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
UNT finished 6-12 in C-USA play last season.
Three of the Mean Green’s top four scorers are sophomores, including Quincy Noble. The guard, who transferred to UNT from New Mexico, is averaging a team-high 18.4 points per game.
Those players are following in the footsteps Mitchell blazed as a player. She is the program’s all-time leading scorer with 1,764 points.
UNT retired Mitchell’s No. 44 jersey on her senior night in 2002.