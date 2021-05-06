North Texas’ path to its first-ever NCAA tournament win last season was paved by a pair of guards who were previously named to the junior college All-America team — Javion Hamlet and James Reese.
Now the Mean Green have another.
Tylor Perry, a 5-foot-11 guard who has signed with UNT, was recently named to the NJCAA All-America team. The Coffeyville Community College sophomore was a second-team selection.
The Oklahoma native led the Red Ravens to the national title while averaging 17.6 points per game. Perry was named the MVP of the national tournament after averaging 16.2 points in five tournament games.
He scored 18 points and handed out seven assists in Coffeyville’s 108-99 win over Cowley County in the championship game.
“The experience of playing in the national tournament most definitely prepared me to move on to the Division I level,” Perry said shortly after the event. “There are 24 teams in that tournament, and we played some of the top ones. I saw competition that is as good as what I will see in Conference USA and our nonconference schedule. It showed me what it’s like to win. I want to experience that again.”
Perry’s performance landed him a spot among the 10 players named to the All-America second team. There were also 10 players named to the first and third teams.
“So proud of @TimarPerry,” Coffeyville coach Jay Herkelman said on his Twitter account. “My man has worked so hard to achieve everything he and this team has earned this year.”
Perry will be a key part of UNT’s efforts to build on an 18-10 season that was capped by a remarkable postseason run. UNT won four games in four days in the Conference USA tournament, culminating with a 61-57 overtime win over Western Kentucky in the championship game.
UNT went on to beat Purdue 78-69 in overtime in the opening round of the NCAA tournament before falling to Villanova.
The Mean Green lost several key players from their championship team, including Hamlet, Reese and forward Zachary Simmons. Hamlet and Simmons left to pursue professional opportunities. Reese transferred to South Carolina.
UNT has signed three highly regarded high school players — Aaron Scott, Chrisdon Morgan and Matthew Stone.
UNT is expected to add to its recruiting haul in the coming days. Perry will be a cornerstone of the class and is UNT’s latest recruit to be named to the NJCAA All-America team.
“Tylor is a proven winner and a national champion at the junior college level,” UNT assistant coach Matt Braeuer said in a statement announcing Perry has signed with UNT. “He can play both guard positions, is very skilled and knows how to play the game.”