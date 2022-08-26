North Texas fans have remained optimistic as the kickoff of the Mean Green's season approaches on Saturday night, judging by this year's Get Your Rear on the Record contest.
We now have about 80 readers who have sent in their guesses for what the Mean Green's final record will be.
There is still time to get in before the Mean Green kick off their game against UTEP. Send your pick to bvito@dentonrc.com.
2022 Get Your Rear on the Record picks
11-3 – Taylor James
10-4 – Fidel Lozano, Tony DeSousa, Rex Winn
10-3 – Scott Cass
10-2 – Taylor James
9-4 – Joe Holland, Brian Dixon, Dillon Lovelace, Dustin Lowe, Ryan Cruz, Tyler Eveleth, Scott Davis
8-5 – Thomas Coe, Robert Botts, Steven Hoyer, Scott Campbell, Zac Gutierrez, Jonathan Moreno, Bobby Gibbons, Zach Werblo, Cathy Wilkinson, Evan Frantum, Lee Hughes, Fred Schinderle, Rob McKinney, Michael Holt, Jason Howeth, Jeff Hill, Tom McKrackin, Jack Mitchell, Chris Houston, Andrew Morris, Andrew Vahlenkamp
8-4 – Ed Collopy, Rob Hudnall, Steve Knowles, Steve Baker, Keith Kelly
7-6 – Brian Martin, Venson Herron, Tom Samuels, Jacob Flores, Brett Vito, John McDowell, Robert Botts, Jerid Wynn, John Lowe, Tony DeSousa, Brian Martin, Robert Bell, Steve Hammond, García Alejandro, Alec McKinley, Venson Herron, Von Eaglin, Jeff Withers
7-5 – Miles Meador, Jacob Flores, David Barnes, James W. Smith, Johnny Wilson, Harry Miers, Scott Robertson
6-7 – Bill Kenney, Mark Miller, Mike Jackson, Craig L., Sanoe Valente, Adam Rosenfield
6-6 – Nathan Hansard, Tyler Pellom
5-7 – Gavin Doolittle, Jason L, Jared Morris, Jim Schaeffer, Ben Gooding, Cliff Scott, Mike Moss
4-8 – Bryan Graves
3-9 – Kane Pritchard, Ryan Munthe
2-10 – Tony Barone
