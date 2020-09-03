Picks continue to roll in for Get Your Rear on the Record, our annual contest to guess what North Texas final record will be.
People are all over the place, with some people projecting a 10-win season and others picking UNT to win just one game.
Be sure to send in your guesses to bvito@dentonrc.com
10-1 – Fidel Lozano
9-2 – Steven King (Meangreen_MBA)
8-3 -- Michael Tull, Scott Campbell, Manny Flores, Michael Holt, Rick Herold
8-4 -- Miguel Robinson, Bill Kenney, Gonzalo Maturino, Christi Maturino
7-5 – Justin Brown, David Barnes, Cary Linck, John Moreno, Allen Powell
7-4 – Jeff Withers, Scott Cass, Ed Collopy, Rob Hudnall, Steven Knowles, Scott Robertson
6-5 – Jacob Flores, Brian Martin, Eugene Johnson, Scott Campbell, Max Koch III, Andrea Plum, Jared Morris
6-6 -- Miles Meador, Chris Moore, Rick Thompson, Evan Hall, Jerid Wynn, Matthew Veigl, Robert Bell
5-7 – Steve Hammond, Ryan Cruz
5-6 -- Rick Ashwander, Sanoe Valente, Venson Herron, Gavin Doolittle, Bryan Graves, Harry Miers, Alec McKinley, Austin Mitchell, Jim Hull, Joel Villanueva< Emmit Jackson
5-5 – Paul Wu
4-7 – Austin Vanbebber, Rick Thompson, Jim Schaeffer (letsgiveacheer), Peter A. Christian, Alejandro García, Joe Silva, Alejandro García, Robert Botts
4-5 (two cancelations) -- Patrick McMullen
3-8 -- Bill Flanigin, Shawn Howard, Trevor Watson, Reece Waddell, Steve Gamel
2-9 – Tony Barone
1-4 (six games canceled) – Daniel Belcher