The sports world has largely been shut down by the spread of COVID-19.
The dearth of action hasn't prevented the North Texas women's basketball team from quietly putting together what looks like a solid recruiting class over the last few weeks.
UNT picked up Texas Tech transfer Emma Villas-Gomez in May. The 6-foot-3 center will sit out the upcoming season and then finish her college career with the Mean Green in 2021-22.
UNT has also picked up commitments from three highly regarded Texas high school players who will arrive at UNT ahead of the 2021-22 season. South Grand Prairie guard Kendall McGruder, Canyon guard Chloe Callahan and Red Oak forward Aniyah Johnson have all orally committed to UNT.
UNT coach Jalie Mitchell put together the class in a time of change for her program. Former Texas assistants Jamie Carey and Kelby Jones and former Eastern New Mexico assistant coach Durmon Jennings all joined Mitchell's staff in the offseason.
Each of the three high school players who committed to UNT are highly regarded.
McGruder was a Class 6A all-state selection by the Texas Girls Coaches Association and a first-team All-District 7-6A pick. UNProspects, a recruiting service that covers the Dallas area, spoke highly of McGruder, who was offered a scholarship by Houston and Tulsa.
"McGruder is a player who can do a little of everything on the offensive end, knock down shots from deep, get to her pull-up jumper," the site said.
Those skills are evident in the commitment video McGruder posted announcing her decision to continue her career at UNT.
Callahan was a TGCA Class 4A all-state selection as a junior, when she was the Co-Offensive Player of the Year in District 3-4A.
Canyon has long been a state power in girls basketball. The truly interesting aspect of UNT landing Callahan is that her sister, Candain, is a member of the school's softball team.
Johnson was the Defensive MVP of District 14-5A last season and will give UNT some size inside at 6-foot-2. She is among the top players for Red Oak, a powerhouse program that made a deep playoff run last season.
Johnson finished with 16 points and 18 rebounds in a win over Lancaster in the regional quarterfinals last season.