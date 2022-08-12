North Texas is closing in on decision time when it comes to its quarterback race.
The next step — a vitally important one — will come on Saturday in the Mean Green's second Saturday scrimmage of fall practice.
Time is quickly dwindling before the Mean Green open the season on Aug. 27 at UTEP.
The closer that game comes, the more it looks like a tight race between returning starter Austin Aune and Grant Gunnell. Both are expected to see extended time on Saturday.
Aune guided the Mean Green on a five-game winning streak to cap the regular season last fall and has worked with the first-team offense throughout fall practice. Gunnell has begun seeing more time with UNT's starters as camp has progressed.
The Memphis transfer hit tight end Christian Lee and wide receiver Zhighlil McMillan for touchdowns in team drills on Friday. He also threw a pass that cornerback Ridge Texada had an opportunity to intercept before he dropped it.
Aune also moved UNT's offense effectively on Friday and throughout the week.
"As a group, we are not looking at who is going to be the guy," wide receiver Bryson Jackson said. "We are trying to create chemistry with every quarterback who has a chance to touch the field. We are a family, so we are rooting for every guy behind the center to get their job done and put us in position to win."
Aune headed into fall practice as the odds-on favorite to win the job after throwing for 1,991 yards and nine touchdowns after starting nine games in 2021. He emerged from spring practice as UNT's clear-cut starter after performing at a higher level than returner Jace Ruder and transfers JD Head and Stone Earle.
The arrival of Gunnell has changed the dynamic. Gunnell has settled in with his new teammates over the last few weeks.
"We feel really comfortable and are getting Grant comfortable," wide receiver Ja'Mori Maclin said. "We got together a lot over the summer. That was really important for us.
"I am confident in all of our guys. We have to build chemistry and connect with them."
UNT could find out a little more about who its receivers have the best connection with on Saturday.
BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.
