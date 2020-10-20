Jason Bean appeared as if he might fade into the background heading into North Texas' game against Middle Tennessee on Saturday.
Three days later, the Mean Green's quarterback was named The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award National Player of the Week for his performance against the Blue Raiders.
Bean came off the bench in the second quarter of UNT's 52-35 win and accounted for 350 yards and five touchdowns.
“I thought he came in and stepped up and did a great job," UNT coach Seth Littrell said in a statement. "He had a great week of preparation with not only football but also the mental side of things and being prepared to go in there when that time comes. He showed a lot of maturity this week.
"I knew going into this game with how they play their safeties and match up that some quarterback run game could be good. That is exactly how it worked out. He did a great job running the ball but also made some great throws.”
Bean rushed for 169 yards and three touchdowns and also threw for 181 yards and two more scores.
Bean was named Conference USA's Offensive Player of the Week following his performance that altered the state of what has been an intriguing quarterback competition that has lingered well into the season.
Bean and former Argyle standout Austin Aune battled for the starting job throughout the offseason. Bean won the initial battle and started UNT's first two games of the season.
The former Mansfield Lake Ridge struggled in the early going of UNT's loss to SMU in the second week of the season. Aune came on and threw for 276 yards and two touchdowns and went on to start in UNT's losses to Southern Miss and Charlotte.
UNT went back to Bean in its game against MTSU after Aune threw two interceptions and lost a fumble the Blue Raiders returned for a touchdown.
Bean was ready for the opportunity and rallied UNT from a 14-point deficit for the win.
“My coaches kept me locked in the whole time,” Bean said after the game. “They told me to be ready every day. My teammates have kept also helped keep my head in it.”