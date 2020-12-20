CONWAY, S.C. — North Texas knew heading into Monday’s Myrtle Beach Bowl that it was in a tough spot after record-setting wide receiver Jaelon Darden declared for the NFL draft and elected to skip the Mean Green’s showdown with Appalachian State.
Matters became even more dire for UNT when coach Seth Littrell confirmed following the Mean Green’s walkthrough on Sunday that they will also be without quarterback Austin Aune. The former Argyle standout did not make the trip with the team.
Littrell declined to provide further details on the reason Aune will not play when UNT takes on the Mountaineers at Brooks Stadium.
Aune rotated with Jason Bean throughout the season. Bean will start against App State.
“It’s not going to change what we do offensively,” Littrell said. “We have stayed consistent whichever quarterback is in there. Bean has had a lot of reps.”
Aune threw for 302 yards and five touchdowns in UNT’s win over UTEP to cap the regular season. The former Argyle standout has thrown for 1,650 yards and 13 touchdowns on the season.
Bean has also been effective in the passing game while providing a bigger running threat. He has thrown for 880 yards and 12 touchdowns to go along with 336 rushing yards and five touchdowns. Aune has 29 rushing yards on the season.
Littrell has emphasized throughout the season that he has confidence in both Aune and Bean. UNT has gone with the player who settles into a groove and gets its offense rolling.
Bean has started UNT’s last four games but was pulled after losing a fumble on the Mean Green’s second offensive play their win over UTEP.
Bean will start again against App State on Monday when UNT won’t have the comfort that comes with having two veteran quarterbacks available.
Murphy brothers make late return
UNT did receive some good news in the hours leading to its game against App State when Gabriel and Grayson Murphy were cleared to play.
“They haven’t practiced all week but are flying in today,” Littrell said. “We will see how they do.”
UNT shifted the former Bishop Lynch standouts from linebacker to an edge rushing role in the middle of the season. Gabriel Murphy has 4.5 sacks on the year, while Grayson Murphy has 3.
Littrell declined to detail the reasons the bothers have not practiced this week.
UNT excited, prepared after quick turnaround
UNT found out on Dec. 13 that it would play in the Myrtle Beach Bowl, just hours after its win over UTEP.
The Mean Green kick off their game against Appalachian State eight days later.
Littrell and his players acknowledged that preparing for a bowl so quickly was a challenge. It’s one they were happy to tackle after not knowing if they would be invited to a bowl game for a few hours after their regular season finale.
“We are blessed to be here and are excited to play in this game,” UNT offensive lineman Jacob Brammer said. “I have been trying to stress to the young guys that in the past we knew we were going to a bowl. We need to be thankful and not take it for granted.”
Lack of bowl atmosphere no problem for UNT
Bowl games typically include several days of activities for players leading up to the game.
That wasn’t the case this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. UNT arrived on Saturday and didn’t partake in the typical events leading up to a bowl game.
“It’s different not being able to go do things,” safety Makyle Sanders said. “We still have a players’ lounge, which is pretty cool, but not being able to go out with teammates to activities is a little different. It’s still fun to be with teammates. The young guys have never experienced something like this.”
UNT’s coaches and players emphasized that they appreciate the efforts bowl officials have made to make their experience leading up to the game rewarding.
The Myrtle Beach Bowl was added to college football’s postseason lineup this year.
“It’s awesome to play in the first Myrtle Beach Bowl,” Littrell said. “We have come to a great community and a cool place. The bowl has been great, communicated with us and made our experience as good as possible. It will be a great bowl for years to come.”