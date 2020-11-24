North Texas coach Seth Littrell held his weekly press conference on Tuesday in advance of the Mean Green's game at UTSA on Saturday.
UNT is 3-3 on the season and 2-2 in Conference USA play. UTSA is 6-4 on the season and 4-2 in league play.
Here's a link to the press conference notebook.
And, as always, here are five takeaways from today's event.
1. UNT is in a better spot than it has been in some time
This goes without saying, considering UNT has won consecutive games for the first time since 2018, but the Mean Green feel good about where they are at.
UNT is still in the race for the C-USA West Division title and its defense that was a mess at the beginning of the year seems to have turned a corner.
One never knows for sure where UNT is as far as player availability due to coronavirus concerns until just before game time, but it sounds like things are going well there as well.
2. UNT's coaches and players consider UTSA a rival
There are a few longtime UNT fans who will deny that UTSA is a key rival for UNT. They will say UNT is on a different level as an institution and point to the school's long history competing at the major college level as a key edge over UTSA, which has a relatively new program.
It's not about the past any longer. It's about the present for two large public schools in the same conference and the same state with players who all know each other.
"I don't know what it was in years past, but for me, I look at it that way," Littrell said of UTSA being a rival. "I know our players do."
3. The Mean Green know they need to start faster
UNT has been a mess in the first quarter of games this season. Rice outscored the Mean Green 10-0 in the opening period last week before bouncing back.
The Mean Green have been outscored 76-24 in the first quarter this season, and that counts the 14-0 lead UNT jumped out to in its win over Houston Baptist.
Littrell cited the factors one would expect for repeated slow starts — a lack of execution, being too hyped up and adjusting to what an opponent is doing.
The bottom line is UNT needs to figure it out.
4. Jeff Traylor and UTSA have earned UNT's respect
UTSA coach Jeff Traylor has done a remarkable job in his debut season with the Roadrunners, a fact Littrell and his players acknowledged on Tuesday.
The Roadrunners are among the favorites to end up in the C-USA title game.
"They're well coached," Littrell said. "Coach Traylor has done a great job there in his first season."
5. UNT left Senior Day on its originally scheduled date
Littrell answered one lingering question that came up after its win over Rice.
The Mean Green honored its seniors before its game against the Owls, even though they had one home game left on the schedule on Dec. 3 against Louisiana Tech.
The Rice game was UNT's home finale on the Mean Green's original schedule.
UNT officials elected to leave its senior ceremony on its scheduled date.