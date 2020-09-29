North Texas coach Seth Littrell and his players held their weekly press conference Tuesday in advance of their Conference USA opener Saturday at home against Southern Miss.
The Mean Green are 1-1 after their game at Houston last week was called off due to a series of positive COVID-19 tests at UNT. Southern Miss is 0-3 on the season and lost its first game in conference play to Louisiana Tech.
Here's a link to today's notebook.
And as always five takeaways from today's event:
1. UNT is still dealing COVID-19 issues
UNT had three active cases of COVID-19 across its athletics department this week, down one from a week ago when four cases with ties to the football program forced the school to cancel its game at Houston.
The Mean Green were without linebackers KD Davis and Tyreke Davis for their game against SMU on Sept. 19 due to what a school spokesman described as medical concerns.
Littrell didn't acknowledge how many players he has out due an active infection or how many are out due to contact tracing.
What he did say is that there are multiple UNT players who have been unavailable for practice.
2. UNT will continue to use both of its QBs
Jason Bean and Austin Aune rotated in UNT's first two games of the season.
Littrell said that won't change when the Mean Green take on Southern Miss, despite an impressive second half from Aune in UNT's 65-35 loss to SMU two weeks ago.
Aune threw for 230 of his 276 yards in the second half. SMU ran out to a 34-7 lead at half and was in cruise control the rest of the way.
The question heading into the week was if Aune's performance would change Littrell's stance on rotating quarterbacks.
Bean and Aune continued to be listed as co-starters with Bean on the top line.
3. UNT's players called their loss to SMU a wake-up call
Being blown out by 30 by SMU was a stunner for the Mean Green.
UNT safety Cam Johnson called the loss a wake-up call, one that led him and his teammates to attack practice in a different manner.
The Mean Green have a lot of young players on their roster, who have a whole lot better handle on what it takes to win now after being blown out by the Mustangs.
4. Littrell sees UNT's struggles in pass defense as a multi-faceted issue
UNT heads into its game against Southern Miss allowing 412 passing yards per game.
There are a host of reasons UNT is in that spot, according to Littrell. The Mean Green have faced two of the more productive quarterbacks in college football in Bailey Zappe of Houston Baptist and Shane Buechele of SMU.
That's been a big factor.
Littrell said UNT needs to improve not just in the secondary but across its entire defense to cut down on that total. UNT has two sacks and no interceptions on the season.
5. C-USA play offers a new start for UNT
The first couple of weeks of the season haven't gone as planned for UNT, outside of its win over Houston Baptist to open the year.
UNT was blown out at home by SMU and had its game at Houston canceled.
The Mean Green are back to square one in conference play and play their first two league games are at home.
That set of circumstances offers the Mean Green a chance to get back on track quickly.